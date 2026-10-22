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International Coverage

Match Preview

Serie A - Game Week 10 1 Nov 2026 - 14:45 Allianz Stadium

Juventus host Napoli at the Allianz Stadium in Turin in a Serie A fixture that arrives at a turbulent moment for both clubs. The pressure is real on both benches, and the timing could hardly be more charged.

Luciano Spalletti's Juventus come into this game badly wounded. A 3-0 home defeat to Lazio last weekend exposed deep problems in both defence and attack, with the Bianconeri managing just two shots on target across ninety minutes. That result has sharpened scrutiny on Spalletti and raised questions about whether his tactical ideas are translating onto the pitch.

The Europa League has offered some relief. Juventus sit top of the competition's league phase after wins over NEC and Celta Vigo, and they backed that up with a midweek victory over Rennes. But European form counts for little when the domestic situation is this fragile.

Napoli arrive under Massimiliano Allegri carrying their own inconsistencies. The Azzurri lost to Venezia in Serie A before recovering with a 4-3 win over Bodø/Glimt in Champions League, a result that showed both their attacking quality and their defensive vulnerability. Allegri's side have been difficult to predict across recent weeks.

The injury list at Napoli adds another layer of uncertainty. Vergara had been expected to miss an extended period after picking up a knock on international duty, though Allegri has indicated the player may be available sooner than first thought. Whether he features here remains to be seen.

In the league table, neither side is where they expected to be at this stage of the season. Both clubs sit in the bottom half of the top ten, separated by a single position, making this a fixture with genuine implications for where the campaign is heading.

Here is everything you need to know about how to watch Juventus vs Napoli.

Team news & squads

Spalletti is without four players through injury. Jeff Ekhator, Kenan Yildiz, Khephren Thuram-Ulien and Manuel Locatelli are all unavailable, leaving the Juventus squad with limited options in several areas. No probable lineup has been confirmed, and further updates are expected closer to kick-off.

Allegri faces his own absentee concerns. Alessandro Buongiorno, Antonio Vergara, Costantino Favasuli and David Neres are all listed as injured for Napoli. Despite earlier suggestions that Vergara could return ahead of schedule, he remains in the injury group for now. Updates on the away squad will be added as they become available.

Form

Juventus have won two, drawn one and lost two of their last five matches. The most recent result was that damaging 3-0 defeat at home to Lazio in Serie A, a performance that leaves the club searching for answers. Before that, they beat Celta Vigo 2-1 away in Europa League and drew 1-1 with Cagliari. Across those five games, Juventus have scored four goals and conceded five, a return that underlines the inconsistency Spalletti is working to correct.

Napoli's recent record reads two wins, one draw and two losses from five outings. Their latest result was a 4-3 victory over Bodø/Glimt in the Champions League, a match that followed a 1-0 league defeat to Venezia. Allegri's side also beat Frosinone 3-0 and drew 1-1 with Fiorentina in that run. They have scored nine goals and conceded eight across those five fixtures, showing attacking punch but a persistent lack of defensive solidity.

Head-to-Head Record

The most recent meeting between these sides ended in a 3-0 win for Juventus at the Allianz Stadium in January 2026, a result that stands as the most one-sided outcome in the last five encounters. Napoli have won three of the previous five head-to-head matches, with Juventus claiming one win and one draw. The Azzurri won 2-1 in both the December 2025 reverse fixture and the January 2025 meeting, while the September 2024 clash at the Allianz Stadium finished goalless.