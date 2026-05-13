Today's game between Juventude and Sao Paulo will kick-off at May 13, 2026, 6:00 PM.

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TV channel and live stream options for Juventude vs Sao Paulo are listed below, with coverage available across multiple platforms depending on your region.

If you are travelling and find yourself outside your usual broadcast region, a VPN can allow you to connect to a server in your home country and access your regular streaming service as normal.

Juventude host Sao Paulo in the Copa do Brasil, with the second leg of this tie set to settle which side advances. The first meeting ended 1-0 to Sao Paulo, meaning Juventude must overturn a deficit on home soil.

Juventude have been grinding through a demanding stretch in Serie B, picking up back-to-back draws in their last two league outings. Their campaign has been functional rather than fluent, but they have shown enough defensive resilience to keep themselves in contention across multiple fronts.

Sao Paulo arrive carrying the advantage from the first leg, though their recent form has been inconsistent. Luis Zubeldía's side lost 3-2 to Corinthians in Serie A last weekend, a result that will have raised questions about their defensive shape ahead of this trip.

The Brazilians have also been juggling Copa Sudamericana commitments, drawing 0-0 with O'Higgins in that competition just days before this fixture. A congested schedule has tested their squad depth, and Juventude will be looking to exploit any fatigue.

For Juventude, this is a genuine chance to cause an upset. Playing at home with a one-goal deficit is a position they can work with, and their supporters will be expecting a response after the first-leg defeat.

Read on for everything you need to know about how to watch Juventude vs Sao Paulo live.

How to watch Juventude vs Sao Paulo with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.





Team news & squads

No confirmed injury or suspension information is currently available for Juventude ahead of this fixture, and no projected XI has been released. Updates will be added closer to kick-off.

Sao Paulo have also not confirmed any injury or suspension news at this stage, and no probable lineup has been provided. Check back for the latest squad information as the match approaches.

Injuries and Suspended players Injuries and Suspensions No sidelined players Injuries and Suspensions No sidelined players

Form

Juventude have won two, drawn two, and lost one of their last five matches across all competitions. Their most recent outing was a 0-0 draw with Criciuma in Serie B on May 10, following a second consecutive goalless draw against Atletico GO the week before. Their only defeat in that run came against Sao Paulo in the first leg of this tie, losing 1-0. Juventude have scored two goals and conceded one across those five matches, reflecting a side that has been difficult to break down.

Sao Paulo have won one, drawn three, and lost one of their last five matches. Their most recent result was a 3-2 defeat to Corinthians in Serie A on May 10. They drew 0-0 with O'Higgins in the Copa Sudamericana on May 7 and also shared a 2-2 draw with Bahia in Serie A. Their sole win in that stretch was a 1-0 victory over Mirassol. Sao Paulo have scored three goals and conceded five across those five outings.





Head-to-Head Record





The most recent meeting between these two sides came in the first leg of this Copa do Brasil tie on April 21, 2026, with Sao Paulo winning 1-0 as the home side. Looking at the last five encounters, Sao Paulo have won three and Juventude one, with one match ending level. Sao Paulo claimed a 2-1 win in Serie A in November 2025, while Juventude's only victory in the dataset came in December 2024, winning 2-1 away from home.

Standings

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Juventude vs Sao Paulo today

NordVPN

Download & Install : Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here ) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server : Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV: