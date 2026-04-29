Today's game between Juventud de las Piedras and Academia Puerto Cabello will kick-off at Apr 29, 2026, 6:00 PM.

TV channel and live stream options for Juventud de las Piedras vs Academia Puerto Cabello are listed below. The match is available to watch through Fubo, Fanatiz, and beIN SPORTS Connect.

Juventud de las Piedras host Academia Puerto Cabello in Group B of the Copa Sudamericana, with both sides needing points to sharpen their position in what remains a competitive section of the draw.

The Uruguayan outfit arrive off the back of a mixed domestic run, though their continental campaign has given them a platform to build on. A draw against Cienciano and a defeat to Atletico Mineiro in their two Sudamericana outings so far reflect a side still finding their rhythm at this level.

Academia Puerto Cabello bring their own inconsistency to the fixture. The Venezuelan club have swung between encouraging wins and heavy defeats in recent weeks, making them a difficult side to read ahead of this trip.

What makes this match worth watching is the closeness of the group standings. With Puerto Cabello sitting third and Juventud fourth, the gap between the two sides is narrow enough that the result will have a direct bearing on who controls their own fate in the section.

Both managers will know that dropping points here could prove costly before the group phase reaches its conclusion.

Read on for everything you need to know about how to watch Juventud de las Piedras vs Academia Puerto Cabello live.

How to watch Juventud de las Piedras vs Academia Puerto Cabello with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.





Team news & squads

No confirmed team news is available for Juventud de las Piedras at this stage. There are no listed injuries or suspensions for the home side, and no projected XI has been confirmed. Updates will be added closer to kick-off.

The same applies to Academia Puerto Cabello, with no injury or suspension information currently provided for the away squad. Check back for the latest team news as the fixture approaches.

Injuries and Suspended players Injuries and Suspensions No sidelined players Injuries and Suspensions No sidelined players

Form

Juventud de las Piedras have collected one win, three draws, and one defeat across their last five matches. Their most recent outing ended in a 1-1 draw with Liverpool FC in the Primera Division, and they also shared the spoils 2-2 with Penarol in their previous league fixture. Their sole victory in this run came against Atletico Progreso, a 1-0 home win. In Sudamericana action, they drew 1-1 with Cienciano before losing 2-1 to Atletico Mineiro. Across the five games, they scored six goals and conceded five.

Academia Puerto Cabello's last five matches produced two wins, one draw, and two defeats. Their most recent result was a 1-1 draw with Monagas SC in the Venezuelan top flight. They recorded a convincing 3-1 win over Trujillanos before that, but suffered a 2-0 loss to Cienciano and a 3-0 defeat to Portuguesa FC in league play. Their other Sudamericana result was a 2-1 win over Atletico Mineiro. The Venezuelan side scored seven goals and conceded eight across the five fixtures.





Head-to-Head Record





No head-to-head data is available for previous meetings between Juventud de las Piedras and Academia Puerto Cabello. This fixture may represent a first competitive encounter between the two clubs.

Standings

In Group B of the Copa Sudamericana, Academia Puerto Cabello sit third and Juventud de las Piedras are fourth. The two sides are separated by a small margin, meaning this fixture has a direct impact on who holds the stronger position in the group going forward.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Juventud de las Piedras vs Academia Puerto Cabello today

NordVPN

Download & Install : Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here ) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server : Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV: