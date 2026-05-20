Today's game between Junior FC and Sporting Cristal will kick-off at May 20, 2026, 10:00 PM.

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The TV channel and live stream options for Junior FC vs Sporting Cristal are listed below. Fubo, beIN SPORTS, Fanatiz, and beIN SPORTS Connect are the confirmed broadcasters for this Copa Libertadores fixture.

If you are travelling outside your home country and cannot access your usual streaming service, a VPN can help. By connecting to a server in a country where the match is being broadcast, you can watch the game as normal. ExpressVPN is one widely used option that supports multiple devices and streaming platforms.

Junior FC and Sporting Cristal meet in the Copa Libertadores group stage, with both clubs under pressure to produce a result that keeps their continental ambitions alive.

Junior arrive at this fixture sitting fourth in Group F, their campaign stalled by back-to-back defeats in the group stage. A loss to Cerro Porteno on May 8 was the latest setback for the Barranquilla side, who have found South American competition a different proposition to their domestic schedule.

Domestically, Junior have been more consistent. A 4-3 win over Deportivo Pasto and a victory over Once Caldas in the Primera A show they can produce when the pressure shifts, but they need points in the Libertadores now.

Sporting Cristal arrive in third place in Group F and carry the psychological edge from their last meeting with Junior. The Lima club won 2-0 when the sides met in late April, a result that underlined their quality in this competition.

Cristal's recent form in Peru has been mixed. A 3-1 home defeat to FC Cajamarca on May 15 will concern their coaching staff, and a 0-2 loss to Palmeiras in the Libertadores earlier this month confirmed they are not immune to pressure either.

Still, Cristal's draw against Alianza Lima and their win over Junior in the reverse fixture give them reason for confidence heading into this game.

Read on for everything you need to know about how to watch Junior FC vs Sporting Cristal live, including TV channel, live stream options, and kick-off time.

How to watch Junior FC vs Sporting Cristal with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.





Team news & squads

No confirmed team news is currently available for Junior FC ahead of this fixture. There are no listed injuries or suspensions for the home side, and no projected XI has been provided. Updates will be added closer to kick-off.

Sporting Cristal are also without confirmed team news at this stage. No injuries, suspensions, or probable lineup details have been provided for the away side. Information will be updated as it becomes available.

Injuries and Suspended players Injuries and Suspensions No sidelined players Injuries and Suspensions No sidelined players

Form

Junior FC have won two, drawn two, and lost one of their last five matches across all competitions. Their most recent outing was a 1-1 draw with Santa Fe in the Primera A on May 17. Before that, they drew 2-2 with Once Caldas on May 14, beat the same opponents 1-0 on May 10, and suffered a 1-0 Copa Libertadores defeat to Cerro Porteno on May 8. Their only other result in this run was a 4-3 Primera A win over Deportivo Pasto on May 3. Junior have scored eight goals and conceded seven across those five matches.

Sporting Cristal have won one, drawn two, and lost two of their last five matches. Their most recent result was a 3-1 home defeat to FC Cajamarca in the Peruvian Primera Division on May 15. They drew 1-1 with Alianza Lima on May 10, lost 2-0 to Palmeiras in the Copa Libertadores on May 5, drew 2-2 with Cusco FC on May 3, and beat Junior 2-0 in the Libertadores on April 29. Cristal have scored six goals and conceded eight across this five-match run.





Head-to-Head Record

ATJ Last match SCR 0 Wins 0 Draws 1 Win Sporting Cristal 2 - 0 Junior FC 0 Goals scored 2 Games over 2.5 goals 0/1 Both teams scored 0/1





The only recorded meeting between these two clubs in this dataset came in the Copa Libertadores on April 29, 2026, when Sporting Cristal won 2-0 as the home side against Junior FC. That result is the sole head-to-head reference available, and it gives Cristal the advantage in recent history between the clubs.

Standings

In Group F of the Copa Libertadores, Junior FC sit fourth while Sporting Cristal are third. With qualification spots at stake, Junior must win to keep their chances of progressing alive, while Cristal can consolidate their position in the top half of the group with a positive result.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Junior FC vs Sporting Cristal today

NordVPN

Download & Install : Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here ) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server : Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV: