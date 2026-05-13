Today's game between Junior FC and Once Caldas will kick-off at May 13, 2026, 9:15 PM.

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The TV channel and live stream options for Junior FC vs Once Caldas are listed below. Fubo and Fanatiz both carry coverage of Colombian Primera A football and are the confirmed broadcasters for this fixture.

If you are travelling outside your home country and cannot access your usual streaming service, a VPN can help. By connecting to a server in a country where the match is being broadcast, you can watch the game as normal. ExpressVPN is one widely used option that supports multiple devices and streaming platforms.

Junior FC host Once Caldas in a Primera A fixture with real implications in the Apertura standings. The Barranquilla club welcome the visitors from Manizales in a match that both sides will want to win for very different reasons.

Junior sit second in the Apertura table but have been stretched across two competitions. Their Copa Libertadores group stage campaign has been difficult — two defeats, including losses to Sporting Cristal and Cerro Porteno, have left them fighting to stay relevant on the continental stage. Domestically, though, they have been more convincing.

Their 4-3 win over Deportivo Pasto earlier this month showed Junior's attacking threat when the pressure is off, and a 0-1 victory over Once Caldas on May 10 in the reverse fixture will give them confidence heading into this meeting.

Once Caldas arrive fifth in the Apertura and with a point to prove on the road. They have been hard to beat in recent weeks — three draws and two wins from their last five league matches — and that 1-0 loss to Junior in their most recent encounter is the only blemish in a solid run.

Their win over Atletico Nacional on May 1 demonstrated they can take points off top-half sides, and they will see this fixture as a genuine chance to close the gap on a Junior side managing a heavy schedule.

With the gap between second and fifth very much closeable, and both clubs carrying different kinds of pressure into this game, the stakes are clear. Read on for everything you need to know about how to watch Junior FC vs Once Caldas live, including TV channel details, live stream options, and kick-off time.

How to watch Junior FC vs Once Caldas with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.





Team news & squads

No confirmed team news is currently available for Junior FC ahead of this fixture. There are no listed injuries or suspensions for the home side, and no projected XI has been provided. Updates will be added closer to kick-off.

Once Caldas are also without confirmed team news at this stage. No injuries, suspensions, or probable lineup details have been provided for the away side. Information will be updated as it becomes available.

Injuries and Suspended players Injuries and Suspensions No sidelined players Injuries and Suspensions No sidelined players

Form

Junior FC have won two, drawn one, and lost two of their last five matches across all competitions. Their most recent outing was a 0-1 Copa Libertadores defeat to Cerro Porteno on May 8. Before that, they beat Deportivo Pasto 4-3 in the Primera A on May 3 — a match that produced seven goals — and drew 1-1 with Cucuta in the league. Both of their defeats came in continental competition; in the Primera A across this period, their record reads two wins and one draw. They have scored eight goals and conceded six across the five matches.

Once Caldas have won two and drawn one of their last five Primera A matches, with two defeats also in that run. Their most recent result was a 1-0 victory over Junior FC on May 10. Earlier in that sequence, they beat Atletico Nacional 1-0 on May 1 and drew 2-2 with Aguilas Doradas. Their two defeats came against Cerro Porteno and Sporting Cristal, both in the Copa Libertadores. In league football alone, Once Caldas have not lost in their last three outings.





Head-to-Head Record





The most recent meeting between these two clubs came in the Primera A on May 10, 2026, when Junior FC won 1-0 away at Once Caldas. Before that, Once Caldas had won 2-1 at home in February 2026, following a 2-2 draw between the sides at the same venue in July 2025. Junior won 2-0 at home in February 2025, while Once Caldas claimed a 2-1 away victory in December 2024. Across the five recorded meetings, Once Caldas have won twice, Junior twice, with one draw.

Standings

In the Primera A Apertura table, Junior FC currently sit second while Once Caldas are fifth.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Junior FC vs Once Caldas today

NordVPN

Download & Install : Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here ) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server : Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV: