Today's game between Junior FC and Atletico Nacional will kick-off at Jun 2, 2026, 8:30 PM.

Junior FC vs Atletico Nacional is available to watch live in the United States. The TV channel and live stream options for this Primera A fixture are listed below. Fubo and Fanatiz are the confirmed broadcasters for this match.

Fubo subscribers can stream the game as part of their Latino plan. New customers can take advantage of a free trial before committing to a subscription, meaning you can watch this fixture without paying anything upfront. Visit Fubo to start your free trial and watch live.

Fanatiz also carries live coverage of Colombian Primera A football and is a strong option for fans who want dedicated Spanish-language access to South American football. Visit Fanatiz to watch live.

Junior FC host Atletico Nacional in a Primera A fixture that carries real weight at the top of the Apertura standings. The Barranquilla side welcome the league leaders to their ground knowing that three points would close the gap on their visitors.

Junior arrive at this match with their focus split. Alfredo Arias's side were beaten 4-1 by Palmeiras in the Copa Libertadores on May 28, a heavy defeat that followed a promising run in domestic competition. Before that setback in Sao Paulo, Junior had won back-to-back matches and were showing the kind of consistency that makes them dangerous at home.

Atletico Nacional come into this fixture in outstanding form. Diego Arias's side have won four of their last five Primera A matches, including a 7-1 demolition of Internacional de Bogota in mid-May that underlined just how potent they can be. They sit top of the Apertura table and will be looking to extend that advantage.

The head-to-head record between these clubs adds another layer of intrigue. When they last met at Junior's ground in March 2026, Nacional won 4-0 — a result that will be fresh in the minds of the home supporters and one Junior will be eager to avenge.

For Junior, this is a chance to prove they remain genuine title contenders despite their continental exit in Sao Paulo. Arias will need his squad to reset quickly and channel their domestic form.

Read on for all the information you need on how and where to watch Junior FC vs Atletico Nacional, including TV channel, live stream options, and kick-off time.

How to watch Junior FC vs Atletico Nacional with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.





Team news & squads

Junior FC head coach Alfredo Arias has not confirmed any injuries or suspensions ahead of this fixture, and no projected starting XI has been released at this stage. Further team news will be added as it becomes available closer to kick-off.

Atletico Nacional coach Diego Arias is similarly yet to provide injury or suspension updates, and no probable lineup has been confirmed. Updates will be added as both squads are finalised.

Injuries and Suspended players Injuries and Suspensions No sidelined players Injuries and Suspensions No sidelined players

Form

Junior FC have a mixed record across their last five matches, collecting two wins, two draws, and one defeat. Their most recent outing ended in a 4-1 loss to Palmeiras in the Copa Libertadores on May 28. Before that, they beat Santa Fe 1-0 in the Primera A and defeated Sporting Cristal 3-2 in continental competition. The two remaining results were draws — 1-1 against Santa Fe and 2-2 against Once Caldas. Junior have scored seven goals and conceded nine across those five fixtures.

Atletico Nacional arrive in far sharper domestic form, winning four and losing one of their last five matches. Their most recent result was a 3-1 win over Tolima on May 23, and they also beat the same opponents 1-0 away earlier in the month. A 7-1 thrashing of Internacional de Bogota on May 12 was the standout result in this run, and they also won 2-1 away at Internacional de Bogota on May 9. Their only defeat came against Once Caldas on May 1. Nacional have scored 12 goals and conceded three across these five games.





Head-to-Head Record





The most recent meeting between these sides took place on March 11, 2026, when Atletico Nacional visited Junior's ground in the Primera A and won 4-0. Before that, Junior had taken four points from two meetings in November 2025, winning 2-1 at home and drawing 1-1 away. Across the last five recorded meetings, Atletico Nacional have won two, Junior have won two, and one match ended level, with the sides sharing 12 goals across those fixtures.

Standings

In the Primera A Apertura table, Atletico Nacional sit top in first place, with Junior FC in second.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Junior FC vs Atletico Nacional today

NordVPN

Download & Install : Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here ) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server : Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV: