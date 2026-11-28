James Madison Dukes vs Coastal Carolina Chanticleers live streams

James Madison Dukes vs Coastal Carolina Chanticleers kick-off time

NCAAF 28 Nov 2026 - 14:00 Bridgeforth Stadium

Post-Thanksgiving college football brings serious Sun Belt drama as Coastal Carolina visits James Madison in a crucial late-season conference clash. Both programs feature heavily in the race for divisional supremacy, making every possession vital as the calendar flips to December. Fans eager to catch the action without a traditional cable box can tune in through Fubo, which offers a free trial for new subscribers looking to stream the matchup live.

The broadcast is officially slated for ESPN+, meaning cord-cutters will need an active subscription to this specific digital platform to watch the game. Viewers can easily stream the coverage across smart TVs, mobile devices, and popular streaming sticks by logging into the ESPN app.

James Madison enters this hostile home environment riding a wave of offensive momentum under its coaching staff, while Coastal Carolina brings a gritty defensive identity designed to silence the opposing crowd. Expect a physical four-quarter battle as the Chanticleers and Dukes write the latest chapter in their rapidly evolving conference rivalry.

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