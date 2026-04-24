Ekstraklasa - Ekstraklasa Stadion Miejski, Bialystok

Today's game between Jagiellonia Bialystok and Gornik Zabrze will kick-off at Apr 24, 2026, 2:30 PM.

TV channel and live stream options for Jagiellonia Bialystok vs Gornik Zabrze are listed below. The match is available to watch via Fubo, Fanatiz, and beIN SPORTS Connect.

If you are travelling abroad and find your usual streaming service is unavailable, a VPN can allow you to access your home coverage from overseas. Connect to a server in your home country and log in as normal to watch the match live.

Jagiellonia Bialystok host Gornik Zabrze at Stadion Miejski in Bialystok in what shapes up as a compelling Ekstraklasa contest between two sides separated by a single point in the table.

Jagiellonia sit second in the Ekstraklasa standings, making this a fixture with real weight for the home side as they push to keep pace at the top of the Polish top flight.

Gornik Zabrze arrive in third place, meaning a win on the road would allow them to leapfrog their opponents and inject fresh momentum into their own title challenge.

The hosts head into this match on a mixed run of form, with two wins from their last five Ekstraklasa outings offset by a defeat and two draws. Their most recent outing was a convincing 3-0 win away at Arka Gdynia, which will have done plenty for confidence ahead of this home fixture.

Gornik come into the game in solid shape. They have won two of their last four Ekstraklasa matches and drew with Legia Warszawa, one of the division's traditional heavyweights, in their most recent league outing before beating Korona Kielce last weekend.

Both clubs know each other well from recent seasons, and their meetings have produced tight, competitive football. With the Ekstraklasa title race still alive, the stakes could not be much higher for either side.

Read on for everything you need to know about how and where to watch Jagiellonia Bialystok vs Gornik Zabrze, including TV channel listings, live stream options, and kick-off time.

How to watch Jagiellonia Bialystok vs Gornik Zabrze with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.





Team news & squads

No confirmed injury or suspension information is currently available for Jagiellonia Bialystok ahead of this fixture, and no probable lineup has been released. Updates will be added closer to kick-off as team news emerges.

Gornik Zabrze are similarly without confirmed squad news at this stage, with no injuries, suspensions, or projected XI yet published. Check back for the latest updates ahead of the match.

Injuries and Suspended players Injuries and Suspensions No sidelined players Injuries and Suspensions No sidelined players

Form

Jagiellonia Bialystok have picked up two wins, two draws, and one defeat across their last five Ekstraklasa matches. Their most recent outing ended in a 3-0 victory away at Arka Gdynia on April 19, a result that followed back-to-back draws against Korona Kielce and Lech Poznan. Their only defeat in that run came at home to Wisla Plock, where they lost 2-1 in March. Across those five games, Jagiellonia scored seven goals and conceded five.

Gornik Zabrze have gone two wins, two draws, and no defeats in their last four Ekstraklasa outings, with one additional cup win included in their last five matches overall. They beat Korona Kielce 1-0 on April 18 and earlier thumped Cracovia 3-0 on April 4. Their draw with Legia Warszawa and a goalless stalemate with Widzew Lodz in March complete the picture. Gornik have scored six goals and conceded one across their last five matches in all competitions, with clean sheets a clear feature of their recent run.





Head-to-Head Record

The most recent meeting between these two clubs came on October 26, 2025, when Gornik Zabrze beat Jagiellonia Bialystok 2-1 at home in the Ekstraklasa. Across the last five head-to-head fixtures, Gornik have won two, Jagiellonia have won two, and one match ended in a draw. The two sides have scored 11 goals between them across those five meetings, with the ties often close and competitive.

Standings

In the current Ekstraklasa table, Jagiellonia Bialystok are placed second while Gornik Zabrze sit third.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Jagiellonia Bialystok vs Gornik Zabrze today

NordVPN

Download & Install : Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here ) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server : Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV: