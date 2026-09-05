Watch Jacksonville State Gamecocks vs Eastern Kentucky Colonels NCAAF game LIVE: Online stream, TV channels, and kick-off time

Jacksonville State Gamecocks vs Eastern Kentucky Colonels kick-off time

5 Sept 2026 - 19:00 Burgess Snow Field at AmFirst Stadium

Here is everything you need to know to watch and live stream the NCAAF Week 1 matchup between the Jacksonville State Gamecocks and the Eastern Kentucky Colonels. The game is scheduled to kick off on Saturday, September 5, at 7:00 p.m. ET (6:00 p.m. CT).

How to watch and live stream Jax State vs Easter KY

This matchup is an exclusive digital broadcast, meaning it will not be televised on traditional local or national television networks. To catch the action, you will need to stream the game live using the ESPN streaming service (including both ESPN Select and Unlimited plans), which allows you to watch directly on your connected smart TV, phone, or tablet.

READ MORE: NCAAF on TV today

If you are looking to live stream the game without a long-term cable commitment, Fubo is a fantastic option that includes ESPN Unlimited as part of their Pro and Elite plans. You can watch the game completely for free by taking advantage of Fubo’s five-day free trial, which is available to all new subscribers.

To get started, simply visit the Fubo website, set up an account, and select a base subscription plan. Although you will need to enter a credit or debit card to activate the trial, you will not be charged as long as you remember to cancel your account in your settings before the five-day period expires.

After signing up, download the Fubo app on your preferred smart device, log in, and navigate to ESPN Select to enjoy the college football action at no cost.

How to watch anywhere with VPN

For American football fans in the US, a VPN, like ExpressVPN, primarily solves region-locking restrictions by bypassing local TV blackouts. By connecting to a server in a different city or country, fans can watch out-of-market matchups or access cheaper, comprehensive international streaming packages like DAZN's NFL Game Pass, which includes every game live.

Additionally, VPN encryption prevents Internet Service Providers from throttling your bandwidth during high-traffic broadcasts, secures your personal data on public Wi-Fi networks, and allows you to access domestic streaming subscriptions like YouTube TV while traveling abroad.











