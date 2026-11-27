Jacksonville Jaguars vs Tennessee Titans kick-off time

The Jacksonville Jaguars host the Tennessee Titans at EverBank Stadium (Jacksonville, Florida) in an all AFC South clash during Week 12 of the NFL regular season. The game is scheduled to kick-off on Sunday, November 29 at 1pm ET / 10am PT.

AFC South-leading Jacksonville (7-3) are simplifying their offensive scheme (to bounce back from a sloppy upset loss to the Giants) against a struggling Tennessee Titans (1-9) defense that has surrendered at least 40 points in three consecutive games.

How to watch Jacksonville Jaguars vs Tennessee Titans

Whether you are tuning in locally or catching the national broadcast, there are a few ways to watch the action. The game will be televised nationally on FOX, which is available to stream through their direct-to-consumer streaming service FOX One.

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If you are looking to live stream the game without a long-term cable commitment, online streaming service Fubo offers FOX across all of its plans. You can watch the game completely for free by taking advantage of Fubo’s five-day free trial, which is available to all new subscribers.

To get started, simply visit the Fubo website, set up an account, and select a base subscription plan. Although you will need to enter a credit or debit card to activate the trial, you will not be charged as long as you remember to cancel your account in your settings before the five-day period expires.

After signing up, download the Fubo app on your preferred smart device, log in, and navigate to FOX to enjoy the game at no cost.

How to watch anywhere with a VPN

For American football fans, a VPN, like ExpressVPN, primarily solves region-locking restrictions by bypassing local TV blackouts. By connecting to a server in a different city or country, fans can watch out-of-market matchups or access cheaper, comprehensive international streaming packages which include every game live.

Additionally, VPN encryption prevents Internet Service Providers from throttling your bandwidth during high-traffic broadcasts, secures your personal data on public Wi-Fi networks, and allows you to access domestic streaming subscriptions like YouTube TV while traveling abroad.

Jacksonville Jaguars vs Tennessee Titans Team News

Jacksonville Jaguars Team News

WR Parker Washington Added to Report : Leading receiver Parker Washington (44 catches, 748 yards, 6 TDs), who torched Tennessee for 152 yards and a score in Week 10, popped up on Thursday's Jaguars Injury Report as a limited participant with a shoulder issue.

: Leading receiver Parker Washington (44 catches, 748 yards, 6 TDs), who torched Tennessee for 152 yards and a score in Week 10, popped up on Thursday's Jaguars Injury Report as a limited participant with a shoulder issue. Backfield Management : Starting running back Bhayshul Tuten missed practice on both Wednesday and Thursday with a lingering foot/ankle injury. While Tuten has missed mid-week practices over the past three weeks before suiting up, running back Chris Rodriguez Jr. (hand) practiced in full on Thursday and is ready to handle a larger workload if Tuten is rested.

: Starting running back Bhayshul Tuten missed practice on both Wednesday and Thursday with a lingering foot/ankle injury. While Tuten has missed mid-week practices over the past three weeks before suiting up, running back Chris Rodriguez Jr. (hand) practiced in full on Thursday and is ready to handle a larger workload if Tuten is rested. Offensive Line & Receiver Depth : Wide receiver Jakobi Meyers (ankle) was limited on Thursday. Along the offensive line, left tackle Walker Little (knee), center Robert Hainsey (knee), center Jonah Monheim (ankle), and right tackle Cole Van Lanen (ankle) were all limited participants. Guard Patrick Mekari (back) also practiced limited after having his 21-day return window from injured reserve opened this week.

: Wide receiver Jakobi Meyers (ankle) was limited on Thursday. Along the offensive line, left tackle Walker Little (knee), center Robert Hainsey (knee), center Jonah Monheim (ankle), and right tackle Cole Van Lanen (ankle) were all limited participants. Guard Patrick Mekari (back) also practiced limited after having his 21-day return window from injured reserve opened this week. Defensive Integration: Defensive coordinator Anthony Campanile praised the Jaguars debuts of veteran safety Jessie Bates III (96% of snaps, 3 tackles) and defensive tackle Jordan Davis (50% of snaps, 1 tackle) in last week's loss to the Giants. Defensive end B.J. Green II (forearm) and defensive end Danny Striggow (concussion) practiced in full on Thursday, while defensive tackle Matt Dickerson (neck) and linebacker Dennis Gardeck (neck) were limited.

Tennessee Titans Team News

Secondary Depleted : Tennessee's pass defense faces major challenges after starting cornerback Cor'Dale Flott (neck) and key depth safety Terrell Burgess (knee) both missed practice on Wednesday and Thursday. To bolster depth, the Titans signed cornerback Corey Thornton off Carolina's practice squad earlier this week.

: Tennessee's pass defense faces major challenges after starting cornerback Cor'Dale Flott (neck) and key depth safety Terrell Burgess (knee) both missed practice on Wednesday and Thursday. To bolster depth, the Titans signed cornerback Corey Thornton off Carolina's practice squad earlier this week. Offensive Line Updates : Starting left tackle Dan Moore Jr. (knee) returned to a limited practice on Thursday after sitting out Wednesday. Guard Fernando Carmona Jr. (ankle), who was designated to return from injured reserve on Wednesday, was a full participant on both days as the staff evaluates whether he is ready to be activated for Sunday.

: Starting left tackle Dan Moore Jr. (knee) returned to a limited practice on Thursday after sitting out Wednesday. Guard Fernando Carmona Jr. (ankle), who was designated to return from injured reserve on Wednesday, was a full participant on both days as the staff evaluates whether he is ready to be activated for Sunday. Offensive Weapons : Wide receiver Wan'Dale Robinson was placed on season-ending injured reserve earlier this week with an ankle injury suffered in the Week 10 loss to Jacksonville. However, deep-threat receiver Carnell Tate (shoulder), who missed the first matchup against the Jaguars, practiced in full on Thursday after returning to action against Dallas last week. Running back Tony Pollard took a veteran rest day on Thursday.

: Wide receiver Wan'Dale Robinson was placed on season-ending injured reserve earlier this week with an ankle injury suffered in the Week 10 loss to Jacksonville. However, deep-threat receiver Carnell Tate (shoulder), who missed the first matchup against the Jaguars, practiced in full on Thursday after returning to action against Dallas last week. Running back Tony Pollard took a veteran rest day on Thursday. Front Seven Health: Big-ticket free-agent defensive lineman John Franklin-Myers (back) upgraded to full participation on Thursday after being limited on Wednesday, while linebacker Dorian Mausi Jr. (knee) was added as a limited participant.

Head to Head Draw 5 0 0 NFL Tennessee Titans TEN 23 Jacksonville Jaguars JAX 40 FT NFL Jacksonville Jaguars JAX 41 Tennessee Titans TEN 7 FT NFL Tennessee Titans TEN 3 Jacksonville Jaguars JAX 25 FT NFL Jacksonville Jaguars JAX 20 Tennessee Titans TEN 13 FT NFL Tennessee Titans TEN 6 Jacksonville Jaguars JAX 10 FT 136 Points scored 52

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Useful links

AFC East: Buffalo Bills | Miami Dolphins | New England Patriots | New York Jets

NFC East: Dallas Cowboys | Philadelphia Eagles | New York Giants | Washington Commanders

AFC North: Baltimore Ravens | Cleveland Browns | Cincinnati Bengals | Pittsburgh Steelers

NFC North: Chicago Bears | Detroit Lions | Green Bay Packers | Minnesota Vikings

AFC South: Houston Texans | Indianapolis Colts | Jacksonville Jaguars | Tennessee Titans

NFC South: Atlanta Falcons | Carolina Panthers | New Orleans Saints | Tampa Bay Buccaneers

AFC West: Denver Broncos | Kansas City Chiefs | Las Vegas Raiders | Los Angeles Chargers

NFC West: Arizona Cardinals | Los Angeles Rams | San Francisco 49ers | Seattle Seahawks