Watch Jacksonville Jaguars vs Tampa Bay Buccaneers NFL preseason game LIVE: Online stream, TV channels, and kick-off time

Jacksonville Jaguars vs Tampa Bay Buccaneers kick-off time

The Jacksonville Jaguars host the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at EverBank Stadium (Jacksonville, Florida) on Friday, August 28, during the final round of the 2026 NFL preseason. The game is scheduled to kickoff at 7.37pm ET / 4.37pm PT.

28 Aug 2026 - 19:30 EverBank Stadium

Whether you are watching locally or streaming on the go, there are a few ways to catch the action.

If you are in the local media markets, you can watch the game on your regional network affiliates; the Jacksonville broadcast will be available on WFOX/FOX30, while it will air on WFLA/NBC8 in the Tampa area.

For digital and mobile viewers, you can use NFL+, which allows you to stream the game live directly to your phone, tablet, or connected smart devices.

READ MORE: NFL on TV today

If you are looking to live stream the game without a long-term cable commitment, Fubo is a fantastic option that includes your local Fox and NBC affiliates. You can watch the game completely for free by taking advantage of Fubo’s five-day free trial, which is offered to all new subscribers.

To get started, go to the Fubo website, set up an account, and select a base subscription plan. Although you have to enter a credit or debit card to activate the trial, you will not be charged as long as you remember to cancel your account in your settings before the five-day period expires.

After signing up, simply download the Fubo app on your preferred smart TV, phone, or tablet, sign in, and navigate to your local Fox and NBC station to enjoy the game at no cost.

How to watch anywhere with VPN

If you are abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) in order to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out GOAL's guide to the best VPNs for streaming sport.

Jacksonville Jaguars vs Tampa Bay Buccaneers Team News

As both Jacksonville and Tampa Bay held intense, high-speed joint practices on Tuesday and Wednesday, both head coaches, Todd Bowles and Liam Coen, are heavily leaning toward resting the vast majority of their starters, including quarterbacks Baker Mayfield and Trevor Lawrence.

The Jags' rookie wide receiver, Brian Thomas Jr., went down hard on his shoulder during Tuesday's practice and wore a non-contact jersey on Wednesday. He will sit out on Friday as a precaution to preserve him for Week 1.

Jacksonville's passing attack looks thin, as veteran wideout Jakobi Meyers is also out with a right hand injury. Expect rookies like Josh Cameron and CJ Williams to receive substantial reps.

Similar to Brian Thomas Jr., Tampa's rookie first-round draft pick, Rueben Bain Jr., also suffered a setback during Tuesday's joint practice. The linebacker will be held out of the preseason finale, but is expected to be ready for Week 1.

The Bucs' left tackle Tristan Wirfs (hamstring) and defensive tackle Vita Vea (back) may have both returned to full-team drills this week, but while they are making excellent progress for the regular season, they will not see action on Friday.

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