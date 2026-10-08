How to watch Jacksonville Jaguars vs Philadelphia Eagles NFL London Game LIVE: Online stream, TV channels, and kick-off time

Jacksonville Jaguars vs Philadelphia Eagles kick-off time

11 Oct 2026 - 09:30 Tottenham Hotspur Stadium

The Jacksonville Jaguars host the Philadelphia Eagles at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium (London, UK), during Week 5 of the NFL regular season. It's the fourth encounter of the 2026 NFL International Series, following on from recent games in London, Melbourne (Australia) and Rio de Janiero (Brazil). The game is scheduled to kick-off on Sunday, October 11 at 9.30am ET / 6.30am PT.

How to watch Jacksonville Jaguars vs Philadelphia Eagles

Whether you are tuning in locally or catching the national broadcast, there are several ways to watch the action.

Nationally, the game will be televised on the NFL Network. If you are watching in the local media markets, the Jacksonville broadcast will be available on WFOX (FOX30), while fans in the Philadelphia area can tune in via WPVI (6abc).

For digital and mobile viewers, you have multiple convenient streaming options, including ESPN Unlimited and NFL+, which allow you to stream the game live directly to your connected smart TV, phone, or tablet.

READ MORE: NFL on TV today

If you are looking to live stream the game without a long-term cable commitment, streaming service Fubo has plans that carry the NFL Network as well as your local CBS/ABC/Fox affiliates. You can watch the game completely for free by taking advantage of Fubo’s five-day free trial, which is available to all new subscribers.

To get started, simply visit the Fubo website, set up an account, and select a base subscription plan. Although you will need to enter a credit or debit card to activate the trial, you will not be charged as long as you remember to cancel your account in your settings before the five-day period expires.

After signing up, download the Fubo app on your preferred smart device, log in, and navigate to the NFL Network or your local affiliate station to enjoy the game at no cost.

How to watch anywhere with a VPN

For American football fans, a VPN, like ExpressVPN, primarily solves region-locking restrictions by bypassing local TV blackouts. By connecting to a server in a different city or country, fans can watch out-of-market matchups or access cheaper, comprehensive international streaming packages which include every game live.

Additionally, VPN encryption prevents Internet Service Providers from throttling your bandwidth during high-traffic broadcasts, secures your personal data on public Wi-Fi networks, and allows you to access domestic streaming subscriptions like YouTube TV while traveling abroad.

Jacksonville Jaguars vs Philadelphia Eagles Team News

Philadelphia Eagles Team News

The Eagles have been thoroughly depleted by a brutal string of medical setbacks and sudden roster departures over the past week.

The Running Back Crisis : Superstar running back Saquon Barkley (hamstring) did not practice on Wednesday and is highly unlikely to play in London. The backfield situation worsened drastically after backup Tank Bigsby suffered a core muscle injury requiring surgery and was placed on Injured Reserve (IR). This leaves rookie Will Shipley as the only healthy active-roster running back, forcing the Eagles to look at practice squad updates like elevating Dameon Pierce or Carson Steele.

Offensive Line Shakeup : The offensive front is in turmoil. Future Hall of Fame right tackle Lane Johnson shockingly announced his retirement on Tuesday for family and mental health reasons. Additionally, center Cam Jurgens was recently traded to the Baltimore Ravens, and rookie center Drew Kendall (knee) missed Wednesday's practice. Top-tier guard Landon Dickerson is also dealing with health concerns. Markell Bell is expected to step into the right tackle slot.

Receivers & Tight Ends : Co-star wide receiver DeVonta Smith (hamstring) did not practice on Wednesday and remains highly questionable. Wideout Hollywood Brown (ankle) is also sidelined. On the bright side, star tight end Dallas Goedert (knee) made a limited return to practice after missing the last two weeks.

Defensive Cluster : Leading linebacker Zack Baun (concussion) and standout rookie cornerback Quinyon Mitchell (knee) were both able to practice in a limited capacity on Wednesday, offering hope they can suit up. However, linebackers Jihaad Campbell (knee) and Jonathan Greenard (ankle), along with safety Marcus Epps (groin), all missed practice.

Jacksonville Jaguars Team News

By stark contrast, the Jaguars enter their favourite home away from home with a highly stable, minimal injury report.

Minor Defensive Niggles : Jacksonville listed a few notable names as "limited" on Wednesday, primarily managing depth rather than severe injuries. This includes defensive end Josh Hines-Allen (groin), nose tackle DaVon Hamilton (foot), and cornerbacks Jarrian Jones (foot) and Montaric Brown (hamstring).

Secondary Adjustments : Safety Eric Murray missed practice on Wednesday while recovering from a concussion. Wide receiver Jakobi Meyers (thumb) was a full participant.

Stability at the Core : The Jaguars offense remains completely healthy. Trevor Lawrence is finding great rhythm under offensive coordinator Liam Coen, supported by a remarkably consistent ground game led by Bhayshul Tuten. With an NFL-best defense allowing only 9 first-half points all season, a fully intact Jaguars roster stands as strong 7-point favourites in London.

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