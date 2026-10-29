How to watch Jacksonville Jaguars vs Indianapolis Colts NFL game LIVE: Online streams, TV channels, and kick-off time

Jacksonville Jaguars vs Indianapolis Colts kick-off time

The Jacksonville Jaguars host the Indianapolis Colts at EverBank Stadium (Jacksonville, Florida) in an all AFC South clash, during Week 8 of the NFL regular season. The game is scheduled to kick-off on Sunday, November 1 at 1pm ET / 10am PT.

The sides may sit first and second in the AFC South, but there's a huge difference in their records, with the table-topping Jaguars on 4-2 and the Colts at 2-5. Indianapolis also arrive in town on the back of three straight losses.

How to watch Jacksonville Jaguars vs Indianapolis Colts

Whether you are tuning in locally or catching the national broadcast, there are several convenient ways to watch the action. The game will be televised nationally on CBS. For digital and mobile viewers, you can stream the game live using Paramount+, which allows you to watch directly on your connected smart TV, phone, or tablet.

READ MORE: NFL on TV today

If you are looking to live stream the game without a long-term cable commitment, Fubo is a fantastic option that includes CBS, as well as other channels required to view NFL regular season games, like FOX, NBC and ESPN.

You can watch the game completely for free by taking advantage of Fubo’s five-day free trial, which is available to all new subscribers.

To get started, simply visit the Fubo website, set up an account, and select a base subscription plan. Although you will need to enter a credit or debit card to activate the trial, you will not be charged as long as you remember to cancel your account in your settings before the five-day period expires.

After signing up, download the Fubo app on your preferred smart device, log in, and navigate to CBS to enjoy the game at no cost.

How to watch anywhere with a VPN

For American football fans, a VPN, like ExpressVPN, primarily solves region-locking restrictions by bypassing local TV blackouts. By connecting to a server in a different city or country, fans can watch out-of-market matchups or access cheaper, comprehensive international streaming packages which include every game live.

Additionally, VPN encryption prevents Internet Service Providers from throttling your bandwidth during high-traffic broadcasts, secures your personal data on public Wi-Fi networks, and allows you to access domestic streaming subscriptions like YouTube TV while traveling abroad.

Jacksonville Jaguars vs Indianapolis Colts Team News

The division-leading Jacksonville Jaguars look to extend their 11-game home winning streak against an Indianapolis Colts team in complete organizational turmoil following a fired general manager and a pre-game trade deadline fire sale.

Jacksonville Jaguars Team News

The Jaguars are coming off a bye week and possess a generally healthy roster, though the safety position remains a primary concern.

Safety Antonio Johnson (Ankle) - DNP : Has missed consecutive practices after an injury sustained against the Texans. He is highly unlikely to play, putting a spotlight on backup Kaevon Merriweather.

: Has missed consecutive practices after an injury sustained against the Texans. He is highly unlikely to play, putting a spotlight on backup Kaevon Merriweather. Cornerback Montaric Brown (Hamstring) - Full : In great news for the secondary, Brown is back as a full participant and will anchor the corner rotation.

: In great news for the secondary, Brown is back as a full participant and will anchor the corner rotation. Running Back LeQuint Allen Jr. (Hamstring) - Limited : A late addition to Thursday's report, which could impact the depth behind Travis Etienne Jr. in third-down blocking scenarios.

: A late addition to Thursday's report, which could impact the depth behind Travis Etienne Jr. in third-down blocking scenarios. Limited Participants: WR Jakobi Meyers (hamstring), DT Ruke Orhorhoro (ankle), LB Jahlani Tavai (hamstring), and LS Ross Matiscik (shoulder).

Indianapolis Colts Team News

The Colts get a massive boost to their secondary but remain thin at critical offensive skill positions.

Cornerback Sauce Gardner (Calf) - Full : After missing last week, Gardner returned to a full practice session on Thursday and is expected to start on Sunday.

: After missing last week, Gardner returned to a full practice session on Thursday and is expected to start on Sunday. Tight End Tyler Warren (Groin) - Limited : The team's leading receiver has missed the last two games. While he is optimistic about returning, he remains limited and under caution.

: The team's leading receiver has missed the last two games. While he is optimistic about returning, he remains limited and under caution. Injured Reserve (Out) : Wide receiver Alec Pierce (heel) and defensive end Micheal Clemons (toe) remain on IR and will not return this week.

: Wide receiver Alec Pierce (heel) and defensive end Micheal Clemons (toe) remain on IR and will not return this week. DNP: Cornerback Justin Walley (knee) and linebacker Bryce Boettcher (groin) missed practice for the second consecutive day.

Jacksonville Jaguars JAX Form Indianapolis Colts IND JAX JAX IND IND All Games All Games Jacksonville Jaguars JAX 31 34 Houston Texans HOU L Jacksonville Jaguars JAX 19 17 Philadelphia Eagles PHI W Cincinnati Bengals CIN 17 22 Jacksonville Jaguars JAX W Jacksonville Jaguars JAX 35 6 New England Patriots NE W Denver Broncos DEN 20 13 Jacksonville Jaguars JAX L Matches played 5 Points scored 120 All Games All Games Minnesota Vikings MIN 16 10 Indianapolis Colts IND L Indianapolis Colts IND 20 26 Tennessee Titans TEN L Pittsburgh Steelers PIT 34 22 Indianapolis Colts IND L Washington Commanders WAS 13 30 Indianapolis Colts IND W Indianapolis Colts IND 19 17 Houston Texans HOU W Matches played 5 Points scored 101

Head to Head Draw 4 0 1 NFL Indianapolis Colts IND 17 Jacksonville Jaguars JAX 23 FT NFL Jacksonville Jaguars JAX 36 Indianapolis Colts IND 19 FT NFL Indianapolis Colts IND 26 Jacksonville Jaguars JAX 23 FT NFL Jacksonville Jaguars JAX 37 Indianapolis Colts IND 34 FT NFL Jacksonville Jaguars JAX 37 Indianapolis Colts IND 20 FT 156 Points scored 116

Cable-Free Complete Package DirecTV Stream DirecTV Stream delivers a traditional cable experience over internet protocol, carrying every local broadcast network and key national sports channels like ESPN and FS1. It is the ultimate plug-and-play solution for fans who want a comprehensive channel lineup and reliable DVR with zero long-term contracts. Monthly from $89.99 Get DirecTV Stream Sunday Ticket Hub YouTube TV YouTube TV is the ultimate destination for hardcore NFL fans, delivering all local broadcasts and national networks alongside the exclusive ability to add NFL Sunday Ticket for out-of-market games. With unlimited cloud DVR and a powerful multi-view feature, it is the most comprehensive cord-cutting solution for football season. Monthly from $82.99 Get YouTube TV Budget AFC Action Paramount+ Paramount+ is an essential standalone app for catching live, in-market CBS Sunday afternoon games at a fraction of the cost of a full TV package. It is the most affordable way to watch the local AFC broadcast package without needing a cable box or live TV bundle. Monthly from $8.99 Get Paramount+ Exclusive Primetime Broadcasts Peacock Peacock gives you direct access to live NBC coverage, including Sunday Night Football and exclusive standalone games throughout the season. It is a must-have for streaming primetime games without committing to a contract. Monthly from $10.99 Get Peacock All-in-One FOX Coverage FOX One FOX One streamlines live Sunday NFC matchups, premier game-day analysis, and high-bitrate sports streams into a single dedicated app. It is ideal for cord-cutters who want straightforward, direct-to-consumer access to everything broadcast on FOX Sports without extra fluff. Monthly from $19.99 Get FOX One Cable-Free Complete Package DirecTV Stream DirecTV Stream delivers a traditional cable experience over internet protocol, carrying every local broadcast network and key national sports channels like ESPN and FS1. It is the ultimate plug-and-play solution for fans who want a comprehensive channel lineup and reliable DVR with zero long-term contracts. Monthly from $89.99 Get DirecTV Stream

Useful links

AFC East: Buffalo Bills | Miami Dolphins | New England Patriots | New York Jets

NFC East: Dallas Cowboys | Philadelphia Eagles | New York Giants | Washington Commanders

AFC North: Baltimore Ravens | Cleveland Browns | Cincinnati Bengals | Pittsburgh Steelers

NFC North: Chicago Bears | Detroit Lions | Green Bay Packers | Minnesota Vikings

AFC South: Houston Texans | Indianapolis Colts | Jacksonville Jaguars | Tennessee Titans

NFC South: Atlanta Falcons | Carolina Panthers | New Orleans Saints | Tampa Bay Buccaneers

AFC West: Denver Broncos | Kansas City Chiefs | Las Vegas Raiders | Los Angeles Chargers

NFC West: Arizona Cardinals | Los Angeles Rams | San Francisco 49ers | Seattle Seahawks