Watch Jacksonville Jaguars vs Cleveland Browns NFL game LIVE: Online stream, TV channels, and kick-off time

Jacksonville Jaguars vs Cleveland Browns kick-off time

13 Sept 2026 - 13:00 EverBank Stadium

The Jacksonville Jaguars will host the Cleveland Browns at EverBank Stadium (Jacksonville, Florida) on Sunday, September 13, during Week 1 of the 2026 NFL regular season. The game is scheduled to kick-off at 1pm ET / 10am PT.

How to watch Jacksonville Jaguars vs Cleveland Browns

Whether you are tuning in locally or catching the national broadcast, there are several convenient ways to watch the action. The game will be televised nationally on CBS. For digital and mobile viewers, you can stream the game live using Paramount+, which allows you to watch directly on your connected smart TV, phone, or tablet.

READ MORE: NFL on TV today

If you are looking to live stream the game without a long-term cable commitment, Fubo is a fantastic option that includes CBS, as well as other channels required to view NFL regular season games, like FOX, NBC and ESPN.

You can watch the game completely for free by taking advantage of Fubo’s five-day free trial, which is available to all new subscribers.

To get started, simply visit the Fubo website, set up an account, and select a base subscription plan. Although you will need to enter a credit or debit card to activate the trial, you will not be charged as long as you remember to cancel your account in your settings before the five-day period expires.

After signing up, download the Fubo app on your preferred smart device, log in, and navigate to CBS to enjoy the game at no cost.

How to watch anywhere with VPN

For American football fans in the US, a VPN, like NordVPN, primarily solves region-locking restrictions by bypassing local TV blackouts. By connecting to a server in a different city or country, fans can watch out-of-market matchups or access cheaper, comprehensive international streaming packages like DAZN's NFL Game Pass, which includes every game live or on-demand.

Additionally, VPN encryption prevents Internet Service Providers from throttling your bandwidth during high-traffic broadcasts, secures your personal data on public Wi-Fi networks, and allows you to access domestic streaming subscriptions like YouTube TV while traveling abroad. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out GOAL's guide to the best VPNs for streaming sport.

Jacksonville Jaguars vs Cleveland Browns Team News

Both teams enter the season-opener relatively healthy, though Cleveland is dealing with a fresh, last-minute concern on their offensive line.

Jacksonville Jaguars Team News

The Jaguars are in great shape physically, listing only three players on their initial report:

Jakobi Meyers (WR) (Thumb) - Limited in practice but explicitly stated in the locker room that he will play on Sunday. He was also named a permanent team captain.

Cole Van Lanen (OT) (Knee): Limited as he continues to ramp up following a major knee injury from last season. He is considered a game-time decision.

LeQuint Allen Jr. (RB) (Hip): Did not participate in practice after missing several weeks of training camp. He is also a game-time decision, with Chris Rodriguez Jr. and Bhayshul Tuten ready to pick up the slack in the run game.

Cleveland Browns Team News

The big news for Cleveland is quarterback Deshaun Watson making his first regular-season start in nearly two years following his 2024 Achilles tear.

Head coach Todd Monken also confirmed rookie Shedeur Sanders will serve as the primary backup.

However, practice brought a major hurdle to their offensive line:

Teven Jenkins (G) (Back) - Jenkins left practice early with a back injury right after Coach Monken anticipated him starting. If he cannot go, third-round rookie Austin Barber is expected to start at right guard.

Maliek Collins (DT) (Quad): Limited in practice but is expected to be healthy and highly impactful for the defensive front.

Parker Brailsford (C) (Thumb): The rookie is limited but has been practicing snapping with his opposite hand to stay ready.

Carson Schwesinger (LB) (Shoulder): Participated fully and is cleared for action.

Useful links

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