Watch Jacksonville Jaguars vs Carolina Panthers NFL preseason game LIVE: Online stream, TV channels, and kick-off time

Jacksonville Jaguars vs Carolina Panthers kick-off time

21 Aug 2026 - 19:30 EverBank Stadium

Whether you are watching locally or nationally, there are several ways to catch the action.

For fans in the local media markets, you can watch the game on your regional network affiliates; the Carolina broadcast will be on WSOC-ABC, while the Jacksonville broadcast will air on WJAX-CBS.

For digital and mobile viewers, live streaming options include ESPN Unlimited and NFL+, allowing you to stream the game live directly to your phone, tablet, or connected smart devices.

READ MORE: NFL on TV today

You can watch the game completely for free by taking advantage of Fubo’s five-day free trial, which is offered to all new subscribers.

To get started, go to the Fubo website, set up an account, and select a base subscription plan. Although you have to enter a credit or debit card to activate the trial, you will not be charged as long as you remember to cancel your account in your settings before the five-day period expires. After signing up, simply download the Fubo app on your preferred smart TV, phone, or tablet, sign in, and navigate to your local ABC or CBS station to enjoy the game at no cost.

How to watch anywhere with VPN

If you are abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) in order to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out GOAL's guide to the best VPNs for streaming sport.

Jacksonville Jaguars vs Carolina Panthers Team News

Jacksonville head coach Liam Coen has announced that the team is trending toward playing its starters against the Panthers after resting them during the preseason opener. However, this decision comes with significant risk, as the Jaguars are dealing with a rash of injuries across their offensive line. Key linemen and top backups like Cole Van Lanen, Patrick Mekari, Walker Little, and Chuma Edoga have all missed time. If starting quarterback Trevor Lawrence takes the field, protecting him will be the team's top priority, especially considering the spotty play of the backup tackles during training camp.

Carolina is coming off a rough 29-14 preseason loss to the Buffalo Bills, where the starting offense struggled mightily. In that game, the Panthers' offensive starters played the first three series but failed to pick up a single first down, looking listless overall. Quarterback Bryce Young finished 3-for-5 for 18 yards in his limited action. The team will be looking for a much sharper, more cohesive performance against Jacksonville's defense to build momentum.

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