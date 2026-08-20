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NFL Preseason
Jacksonville JaguarsJacksonville Jaguars
EverBank Stadium
Carolina PanthersCarolina Panthers
Stream local or national coverage live on Fubo for FREE
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Watch Jacksonville Jaguars vs Carolina Panthers NFL preseason game LIVE: Online stream, TV channels, and kick-off time

NFL

How to watch the NFL preseason match between Jacksonville Jaguars and Carolina Panthers, as well as kick-off time and team news

Jacksonville Jaguars vs Carolina Panthers kick-off time

NFL Preseason
EverBank Stadium

Whether you are watching locally or nationally, there are several ways to catch the action.

For fans in the local media markets, you can watch the game on your regional network affiliates; the Carolina broadcast will be on WSOC-ABC, while the Jacksonville broadcast will air on WJAX-CBS.

For digital and mobile viewers, live streaming options include ESPN Unlimited and NFL+, allowing you to stream the game live directly to your phone, tablet, or connected smart devices.

READ MORE: NFL on TV today

You can watch the game completely for free by taking advantage of Fubo’s five-day free trial, which is offered to all new subscribers.

Stream local or national coverage live on FuboStart trial

To get started, go to the Fubo website, set up an account, and select a base subscription plan. Although you have to enter a credit or debit card to activate the trial, you will not be charged as long as you remember to cancel your account in your settings before the five-day period expires. After signing up, simply download the Fubo app on your preferred smart TV, phone, or tablet, sign in, and navigate to your local ABC or CBS station to enjoy the game at no cost.

ESPN Unlimited

ESPN Unlimited

Stream here

NFL+

NFL+

Stream here

WSOC-ABC

WSOC-ABC

Stream here

WJAX-CBS

WJAX-CBS

Stream here

How to watch anywhere with VPN

If you are abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) in order to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out GOAL's guide to the best VPNs for streaming sport.

Stream live anywhere in the world with Nord VPNGet NordVPN

Jacksonville Jaguars vs Carolina Panthers Team News

Jacksonville head coach Liam Coen has announced that the team is trending toward playing its starters against the Panthers after resting them during the preseason opener. However, this decision comes with significant risk, as the Jaguars are dealing with a rash of injuries across their offensive line. Key linemen and top backups like Cole Van Lanen, Patrick Mekari, Walker Little, and Chuma Edoga have all missed time. If starting quarterback Trevor Lawrence takes the field, protecting him will be the team's top priority, especially considering the spotty play of the backup tackles during training camp.

Carolina is coming off a rough 29-14 preseason loss to the Buffalo Bills, where the starting offense struggled mightily. In that game, the Panthers' offensive starters played the first three series but failed to pick up a single first down, looking listless overall. Quarterback Bryce Young finished 3-for-5 for 18 yards in his limited action. The team will be looking for a much sharper, more cohesive performance against Jacksonville's defense to build momentum.

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Sunday Ticket Hub
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YouTube TV

YouTube TV is the ultimate destination for hardcore NFL fans, delivering all local broadcasts and national networks alongside the exclusive ability to add NFL Sunday Ticket for out-of-market games. With unlimited cloud DVR and a powerful multi-view feature, it is the most comprehensive cord-cutting solution for football season.

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Ultimate Sports Hub
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Fubo

Fubo offers a robust, sports-focused live TV service featuring local broadcast affiliates (CBS, FOX, NBC) alongside specialized channels like NFL Network and RedZone. It is built for hardcore fans who want massive channel counts and powerful multi-view features to track multiple games at once.

5 day free trial available.

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Budget AFC Action
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Paramount+

Paramount+ is an essential standalone app for catching live, in-market CBS Sunday afternoon games at a fraction of the cost of a full TV package. It is the most affordable way to watch the local AFC broadcast package without needing a cable box or live TV bundle.

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Peacock

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All-in-One FOX Coverage
Fox One

FOX One

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Cable-Free Complete Package
DirecTV Stream Promo Panel

DirecTV Stream

DirecTV Stream delivers a traditional cable experience over internet protocol, carrying every local broadcast network and key national sports channels like ESPN and FS1. It is the ultimate plug-and-play solution for fans who want a comprehensive channel lineup and reliable DVR with zero long-term contracts.

Monthly from$89.99

Useful links

AFC East: Buffalo Bills | Miami Dolphins | New England Patriots | New York Jets

NFC East: Dallas Cowboys | Philadelphia Eagles | New York Giants | Washington Commanders

AFC North:Baltimore Ravens | Cleveland Browns | Cincinnati Bengals | Pittsburgh Steelers

NFC North: Chicago Bears | Detroit Lions | Green Bay Packers | Minnesota Vikings

AFC South: Houston Texans | Indianapolis Colts | Jacksonville Jaguars | Tennessee Titans

NFC South: Atlanta Falcons | Carolina Panthers | New Orleans Saints | Tampa Bay Buccaneers

AFC West: Denver Broncos | Kansas City Chiefs | Las Vegas Raiders | Los Angeles Chargers

NFC West: Arizona Cardinals | Los Angeles Rams | San Francisco 49ers | Seattle Seahawks

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