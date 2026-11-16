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UEFA Nations League B
team-logoIreland
Aviva Stadium
team-logoKosovo
Watch it on FuboWatch it on ViX
Falza Rivaldi
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Watch Ireland vs. Kosovo live today: Who is broadcasting the match on TV and via live stream?

TV Guide & Streaming
Ireland vs Kosovo
Ireland
Kosovo
UEFA Nations League B

An all-you-need-to-know guide on how to watch Ireland vs Kosovo in live UEFA Nations League B action today.

How to watch Ireland vs Kosovo with a VPN

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  • Get a reliable VPN. Choose a trusted VP service provider and download the application to your device (PC, mobile, tablet).
  • Choose server location. Select a VPN server in the country where the match is being officially broadcast.
United StatesFubo
United KingdomAmazon Prime Video
CanadaFubo
AustraliabeIN SPORTS CONNECT
New ZealandbeIN SPORTS CONNECT
IrelandRTE 2 (free-to-air)
IndiaSony LIV
CaribbeanBluu
  • Connect to the server. Turn on the VPN and connect to the selected server to change your digital location (IP address).
  • Visit Official Broadcaster. Go to the website or open the official streaming app of the sports broadcaster holding the rights.
  • Sign in & find stream. Create or log in to your official broadcaster to gain full access and enjoy the match!

Match Preview

crest
UEFA Nations League B - Game Week 6
Aviva Stadium

Ireland host Kosovo at the Aviva Stadium in Dublin in a UEFA Nations League B Group 3 fixture with real implications for the final standings.

Heimir Hallgrimsson's side go into the match third in the group and are running short on time to mount a promotion challenge. A 1-0 defeat to Austria on matchday five leaves Ireland needing a win to stay in contention.

Kosovo sit second in the group and arrive in Dublin in decent shape. Franco Foda's side drew 0-0 with Israel in their most recent outing, a result that keeps them well-placed but leaves promotion not yet secured.

This will be the first competitive meeting between the two sides, which adds an element of the unknown to both camps' preparation. Ireland have the home advantage and the crowd behind them at the Aviva, but Kosovo have already shown this group they can take points from anyone.

Kosovo beat Ireland 1-0 in Pristina earlier in the campaign, which gives Foda's squad confidence heading into this return fixture. Hallgrimsson will know his side cannot afford another slow start.

Here is everything you need to know about how to watch Ireland vs Kosovo, including kick-off time, team news, and the latest viewing options.

Team news & squads

Ireland vs Kosovo Probable lineups

3-5-2
Ireland crest
Ireland
IRL
Formation
Kosovo crest
Kosovo
KOS
4-2-3-1
C. KelleherC. KelleherL. ScalesL. ScalesN. CollinsN. CollinsD. O'SheaD. O'SheaF. AzazF. AzazJ. AbankwahJ. AbankwahJ. MolumbyJ. MolumbyR. ManningR. ManningJ. MoylanJ. MoylanA. IdahA. IdahT. ParrottT. Parrottteam-logoA. Saipiteam-logoL. Kamberiteam-logoI. Krasniqiteam-logoD. Gallapeniteam-logoK. HajriziM. VojvodaM. VojvodaL. AvdullahuL. AvdullahuL. EmerllahuL. EmerllahuM. RashicaM. Rashicateam-logoB. ZabergjaV. MuriqiV. Muriqi
Kosovo crest
Kosovo
KOS
3-5-2
Ireland

Starting XI

Kosovo

Manager

  • H. Hallgrimsson
  • F. Foda

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