Today's game between Iraq and Norway will kick-off at Jun 16, 2026, 6:00 PM.

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Iraq vs Norway is available to watch live in the United States across several platforms. The TV channel and live stream options are listed below.

Iraq and Norway meet in a Group I opener at Gillette Stadium in Foxborough, Massachusetts, as both nations look to make a statement on the biggest stage in international football.

For Iraq, this is a rare and meaningful occasion. Their only previous World Cup appearance came back in 1986, and after a hard-fought path through the Asian qualifiers and inter-confederation play-offs, the Lions of Mesopotamia arrive in North America with ambition and a fanbase that has waited decades for this moment.

Norway's return to the World Cup is no less significant. The Scandinavians had been absent from a major tournament for more than 25 years before qualifying for this edition, and they arrive with a squad built around some of Europe's most dangerous attacking talent.

Under Graham Arnold, Iraq have shown they can compete. A creditable draw against Spain in their final pre-tournament friendly demonstrated the side's capacity to absorb pressure and threaten on the counter. A subsequent defeat to Venezuela was a reminder of the fine margins involved, but the camp will be focused on what lies ahead rather than what is behind.

Staale Solbakken's Norway warmed up with a convincing 3-1 win over Sweden before drawing 1-1 with Morocco in their last outing. The results point to a side that is finding its rhythm at the right time, though consistency across 90 minutes remains a work in progress.

Both teams sit in a Group I that also contains France and Senegal, meaning points from this opening fixture could prove decisive when the final standings are calculated. There is little margin for error.

Here is everything you need to know about where to watch Iraq vs Norway, including TV channel information, live stream options, and kick-off time.

How to watch Iraq vs Norway with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Team news & squads

Iraq are managed by Graham Arnold, though no confirmed injury or suspension information is currently available for the squad, and no probable starting lineup has been released. Further team news will be added closer to kick-off.

Norway head into the fixture under Staale Solbakken, with no injury or suspension data currently confirmed. Updates to the squad situation will be published as they become available.

Injuries and Suspended players Injuries and Suspensions No sidelined players Injuries and Suspensions No sidelined players

Form

Iraq arrive at this fixture having won two, drawn one, and lost two of their last five matches. Their most recent outing ended in a 2-0 defeat to Venezuela in a friendly on June 10, while a 1-1 draw with Spain on June 4 was among the more encouraging results in that run. Earlier in the sequence, Iraq beat Bolivia 2-1 in World Cup qualification inter-confederation play, and they also claimed a 1-0 win over Andorra. Across those five games, Iraq scored five goals and conceded four.

Norway's last five matches produced two wins, two draws, and one defeat. Their most recent result was a 1-1 draw with Morocco on June 7, following a 3-1 win over Sweden on June 1. Norway also drew 0-0 with Switzerland in March and beat Italy 4-1 in a World Cup qualifier in November 2025, though they did lose 2-1 to the Netherlands in between. They scored nine goals across those five fixtures while conceding four.





Head-to-Head Record





No head-to-head data between Iraq and Norway is available in the current dataset. This will be updated if records become available prior to kick-off.

Standings

In Group I, Iraq currently sit second and Norway third ahead of this opening fixture.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Iraq vs Norway today

NordVPN

Download & Install : Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here ) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server : Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV: