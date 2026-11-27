Iowa State Cyclones vs Kansas State Wildcats live streams

Iowa State Cyclones vs Kansas State Wildcats kick-off time

NCAAF 28 Nov 2026 - 14:00 Jack Trice Stadium

Farmageddon takes center stage on November 28, 2026, as Kansas State travels to face Iowa State in one of college football’s most fiercely contested regional rivalries. Beyond the bragging rights and the beloved trophy, late-season Big 12 positioning and potential conference championship implications loom large over this clash. Fans looking to catch every snap live can stream the action using Fubo, which offers a free trial to get new users signed up right in time for kickoff.

Television and streaming coverage is anchored by ESPN+, making this Big 12 showdown easily accessible for cord-cutters. You do not need a traditional cable subscription to tune in; simply fire up the ESPN app on your smart TV, streaming device, phone, or tablet. A reliable high-speed internet connection is all it takes to stream the broadcast directly from home or on the go.

Both programs enter this matchup with high-stakes momentum, relying on sharp quarterback play and physical line-of-scrimmage execution to dictate the tempo. Recent iterations of this series have routinely delivered dramatic, down-to-the-wire finishes that highlight the elite coaching and fierce competitive edge ingrained in both locker rooms. Expect another hard-fought, physical battle as these longtime conference foes leave everything on the field.

How to watch anywhere with VPN

For American football fans in the US, a VPN, like ExpressVPN, primarily solves region-locking restrictions by bypassing local TV blackouts. By connecting to a server in a different city or country, fans can watch out-of-market matchups or access cheaper, comprehensive international streaming packages like DAZN's NFL Game Pass, which includes every game live.

Additionally, VPN encryption prevents Internet Service Providers from throttling your bandwidth during high-traffic broadcasts, secures your personal data on public Wi-Fi networks, and allows you to access domestic streaming subscriptions like YouTube TV while traveling abroad.