Iowa Hawkeyes vs Ohio State Buckeyes kick-off time

3 Oct 2026 - 15:30 Kinnick Stadium

Here is everything you need to know to watch and live stream the NCAAF Week 5 matchup between the Iowa Hawkeyes and the Ohio State Buckeyes. The game is scheduled to kick off on Saturday, October 3, at 15:30 p.m. ET (14:30 p.m. CT).

How to watch and live stream Iowa vs Ohio State

Whether you are watching on traditional television or streaming on the go, there are a few convenient ways to catch the action. The game will be televised nationally on CBS and Paramount+. For digital and mobile viewers, you can stream the game live using the CBS Sports app or directly through your connected smart TV, phone, or tablet.

READ MORE: NCAAF on TV today

If you are looking to live stream the game without a long-term cable commitment, Fubo is a fantastic option that includes CBS Sports Network. You can watch the game completely for free by taking advantage of Fubo’s five-day free trial, which is available to all new subscribers.

To get started, simply visit the Fubo website, set up an account, and select a base subscription plan. Although you will need to enter a credit or debit card to activate the trial, you will not be charged as long as you remember to cancel your account in your settings before the five-day period expires.

After signing up, download the Fubo app on your preferred smart device, log in, and navigate to CBS Sports Network to enjoy the college football action at no cost.

How to watch anywhere with VPN

For American football fans in the US, a VPN, like ExpressVPN, primarily solves region-locking restrictions by bypassing local TV blackouts. By connecting to a server in a different city or country, fans can watch out-of-market matchups or access cheaper, comprehensive international streaming packages like DAZN's NFL Game Pass, which includes every game live.

Additionally, VPN encryption prevents Internet Service Providers from throttling your bandwidth during high-traffic broadcasts, secures your personal data on public Wi-Fi networks, and allows you to access domestic streaming subscriptions like YouTube TV while traveling abroad.

Ohio State vs Iowa Preview

The No. 5 Ohio State Buckeyes (3-1) face the No. 14 Iowa Hawkeyes (4-0) at Kinnick Stadium on Saturday afternoon in College Football action.

Ohio State comes in off a 42-19 win over Illinois in its Big Ten opener. Julian Sayin completed 27 of 36 passes for 367 yards and four touchdowns, while Jeremiah Smith exploded for 217 receiving yards and four scores. The Buckeyes converted eight of 12 third downs and were perfect on four red-zone opportunities in the victory. Ohio State is 1-0 in conference play and now heads to Iowa City for the program’s first trip to Kinnick Stadium since 2017.

Iowa stayed unbeaten with a dramatic 20-19 road win over then-No. 18 Michigan. Hank Brown threw for 227 yards and two fourth-quarter touchdowns, including a 16-yard strike to Reece Vander Zee as time expired for the game-winning score. The Hawkeyes’ defense has been one of the nation’s best through four games, allowing just 8.0 points and 239.8 total yards per contest while posting two shutouts. Iowa is 4-0 for the first time since 2021 and now returns home for a sold-out matchup between two ranked Big Ten teams.