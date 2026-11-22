How to watch Internacional vs Vitoria with a VPN

Want to access your usual streaming service with greater security, or from a different part of the world where you may run into geo-restrictions? This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

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Get a reliable VPN . Choose a trusted VP service provider and download the application to your device (PC, mobile, tablet).

. Choose a trusted VP service provider and download the application to your device (PC, mobile, tablet). Choose server location. Select a VPN server in the country where the match is being officially broadcast.

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Connect to the server . Turn on the VPN and connect to the selected server to change your digital location (IP address).

. Turn on the VPN and connect to the selected server to change your digital location (IP address). Visit Official Broadcaster. Go to the website or open the official streaming app of the sports broadcaster holding the rights.

Sign in & find stream. Create or log in to your official broadcaster to gain full access and enjoy the match!

Match Preview

Serie A - Game Week 36 23 Nov 2026 - 17:30

Internacional host Vitoria in a Serie A fixture that matters at both ends of the table, with neither side able to afford complacency at this stage of the campaign.

Eduardo Baptista's Internacional sit 17th in the standings and are deep in a battle to stay up. Their recent form has been inconsistent, and following a 2-1 defeat to Vasco da Gama in their last league outing, the pressure on the squad is building.

Vitoria arrive in 14th place and in better shape than their hosts. Lacerda's side beat Red Bull Bragantino 2-1 in their most recent Serie A match, a result that will have lifted spirits heading into this trip.

The head-to-head record between these two clubs favours Vitoria, who have won three of the last five meetings, including back-to-back Serie A victories in 2025 and 2026.

With Internacional needing points to climb out of the drop zone and Vitoria looking to consolidate their position, this fixture has genuine stakes on both sides.

Read on for everything you need to know about how to watch Internacional vs Vitoria live.

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