How to watch Indianapolis Colts vs Tennessee Titans NFL game LIVE: Online stream, TV channels, and kick-off time

Indianapolis Colts vs Tennessee Titans kick-off time

18 Oct 2026 - 13:00 Lucas Oil Stadium

The Indianapolis Colts host the Tennessee Titans at Lucas Oil Stadium (Indianapolis, Indiana), in an all AFC South clash during Week 6 of the NFL regular season. The game is scheduled to kick-off on Sunday, October 18 at 1pm ET / 10am PT.

The Titans remain rooted to the bottom of the division after suffering their fifth straight defeat, when losing 26-3 to the Texans last week. They've scored just 58 points so far this season. They come up against the Colts (2-3) who have conceded 138 points (an average of 27.6 per game).

How to watch Indianapolis Colts vs Tennessee Titans

Whether you are tuning in locally or catching the national broadcast, there are a few ways to watch the action. The game will be televised nationally on FOX, which is available to stream through their direct-to-consumer streaming service FOX One.

READ MORE: NFL on TV today

If you are looking to live stream the game without a long-term cable commitment, online streaming service Fubo offers FOX across all of its plans. You can watch the game completely for free by taking advantage of Fubo’s five-day free trial, which is available to all new subscribers.

To get started, simply visit the Fubo website, set up an account, and select a base subscription plan. Although you will need to enter a credit or debit card to activate the trial, you will not be charged as long as you remember to cancel your account in your settings before the five-day period expires.

After signing up, download the Fubo app on your preferred smart device, log in, and navigate to FOX to enjoy the game at no cost.

How to watch anywhere with a VPN

For American football fans, a VPN, like ExpressVPN, primarily solves region-locking restrictions by bypassing local TV blackouts. By connecting to a server in a different city or country, fans can watch out-of-market matchups or access cheaper, comprehensive international streaming packages which include every game live.

Additionally, VPN encryption prevents Internet Service Providers from throttling your bandwidth during high-traffic broadcasts, secures your personal data on public Wi-Fi networks, and allows you to access domestic streaming subscriptions like YouTube TV while traveling abroad.

Indianapolis Colts vs Tennessee Titans Team News

The game will heavily depend on whether the Titans' defensive front, anchored by star defensive tackle Jeffery Simmons, can successfully limit Jonathan Taylor. With both rookie quarterback Cam Ward and veteran Daniel Jones helming passing offenses that rank near the bottom of the league, this division battle is expected to be dictated entirely by the ground game and trenches.

Indianapolis Colts Team News

The Colts' practice report has taken a positive turn heading into the weekend, particularly along the trenches.

Pass Rush & Defensive Line : Defensive end Jaylahn Tuimoloau officially cleared concussion protocol on Thursday. This provides a massive sigh of relief for a depleted Colts defensive front that recently lost defensive end Arden Key to a season-ending hamstring injury.

Offensive Line : Guard Matt Goncalves also cleared concussion protocol alongside Tuimoloau and returned to practice. Tackle Jalen Travis was upgraded to a limited participant as he manages an ankle injury sustained against Pittsburgh.

Skill Positions : Quarterback Daniel Jones remains a full participant despite an ankle issue. Star running back Jonathan Taylor (398 yards, 6 TDs) and wide receiver Keenan Allen returned to the field after standard veteran rest days early in the week. Wide receiver Josh Downs is managing a minor hamstring issue but participated in a limited capacity.

Long-term Absences : Wide receiver Ashton Dulin (hamstring) and linebacker Jaylon Carlies (ribs) have yet to practice this week. Meanwhile, deep-threat wide receiver Alec Pierce remains out on injured reserve with a heel injury and is not expected to return until at least Week 7.

Tennessee Titans Team News

The Titans' major health concerns lie in their secondary as they attempt to slow down the Colts' ground game.

Secondary Deficits : Starting free safety Kevin Winston Jr. is dealing with a severe quad injury and is listed as doubtful. He faces an uphill battle to play on Sunday. In better news, fellow starting safety Amani Hooker (concussion) and cornerback Marcus Harris (ankle) returned to practice in a limited capacity. Hooker missed Week 5 while in protocol. Cornerback Cor'Dale Flott fully participated after recovering from a chest injury.

Offense & Running Game : Lead back Tony Pollard returned to regular team drills after an early week rest day. Change-of-pace back Tyjae Spears—who has historically given the Colts fits with four career touchdowns against them—remains questionable with a knee issue.

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Useful links

AFC East: Buffalo Bills | Miami Dolphins | New England Patriots | New York Jets

NFC East: Dallas Cowboys | Philadelphia Eagles | New York Giants | Washington Commanders

AFC North:Baltimore Ravens | Cleveland Browns | Cincinnati Bengals | Pittsburgh Steelers

NFC North: Chicago Bears | Detroit Lions | Green Bay Packers | Minnesota Vikings

AFC South: Houston Texans | Indianapolis Colts | Jacksonville Jaguars | Tennessee Titans

NFC South: Atlanta Falcons | Carolina Panthers | New Orleans Saints | Tampa Bay Buccaneers

AFC West: Denver Broncos | Kansas City Chiefs | Las Vegas Raiders | Los Angeles Chargers

NFC West: Arizona Cardinals | Los Angeles Rams | San Francisco 49ers | Seattle Seahawks