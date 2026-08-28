Watch Indianapolis Colts vs Detroit Lions NFL preseason game LIVE: Online stream, TV channels, and kick-off time

Indianapolis Colts vs Detroit Lions kick-off time

The Indianapolis Colts host the Detroit Lions at Lucas Oil Stadium (Indianapolis, IN) on Saturday, August 29, during the final round of the 2026 NFL preseason. The game is scheduled to kickoff at 1pm ET / 10am PT.

29 Aug 2026 - 13:00 Lucas Oil Stadium

If you are looking to stream the Indianapolis Colts vs Detroit Lions game without a cable subscription, the streaming service Fubo carries all the channels you need, including ESPN and local networks WTTV/CBS4 (in Indianapolis) and WJBK/FOX2 (in Detroit).

To watch the matchup completely free, you can take advantage of Fubo’s five-day free trial, which is available to all new subscribers. Simply go to the Fubo website, create an account, and select a base plan like "Pro" or "Elite". You will need to enter your credit or debit card information to activate the trial, but you won't be charged as long as you remember to cancel your subscription through your account settings before the five-day period expires.

Once signed up, you can download the Fubo app on your smart TV, phone, or tablet, log in, and navigate directly to ESPN or your local network to catch the game live at no cost.

READ MORE: NFL on TV today

How to watch anywhere with VPN

If you are abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) in order to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out GOAL's guide to the best VPNs for streaming sport.

Indianapolis Colts vs Detroit Lions Team News

The Indianapolis Colts are likely to play the majority of their healthy starters for 8 to 12 snaps (roughly two series), whereas the Detroit Lions are expected to continue resting their primary starters, including franchise quarterback Jared Goff.

Colts' head coach Shane Steichen announced that backup quarterback Anthony Richardson Sr. will start and play the first quarter. He is currently leading the competition for the QB2 spot over Riley Leonard, who will orchestrate the offense in the second quarter. Their star running back Jonathan Taylor will sit out the game to remain protected for the regular season

There is also a battle looming between the Colts' kickers, with the final roster spot going to either Spencer Shrader or Blake Grupe.

A prominent head-to-head showdown awaits in the Detroit Lions' ranks too, with Josh Dobbs and rookie Luke Altmyer locking horns for the QB2 role behind Jared Goff.

Detroit have placed running back Raheem Blackshear and wide receiver Cedrick Wilson on 'Injured Reserve'. In corresponding moves, they signed defensive back Jason Taylor and rookie running back Roydell Williams (who was recently waived by the Colts).

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