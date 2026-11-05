How to watch Indianapolis Colts vs Dallas Cowboys NFL game LIVE: Colts look to snap a four game losing streak, online streams, TV channels, and kick-off time

Indianapolis Colts vs Dallas Cowboys kick-off time
The Indianapolis Colts host the Dallas Cowboys at Lucas Oil Stadium (Indianapolis, Indiana) during Week 9 of the NFL regular season. The game is scheduled to kick-off on Sunday, November 8 at 1pm ET / 10am PT.
Indianapolis (2-6) head into Week 9 having leaked the third-highest amount of points this season. They are attempting to snap a 4-match losing streak and take on a Dallas (3-5) side, who despite their poor record, are the third-highest scorers in the NFL.
How to watch Indianapolis Colts vs Dallas Cowboys
Whether you are tuning in locally or catching the national broadcast, there are a few ways to watch the action. The game will be televised nationally on FOX, which is available to stream through their direct-to-consumer streaming service FOX One.
READ MORE: NFL on TV today
If you are looking to live stream the game without a long-term cable commitment, online streaming service Fubo offers FOX across all of its plans. You can watch the game completely for free by taking advantage of Fubo’s five-day free trial, which is available to all new subscribers.
To get started, simply visit the Fubo website, set up an account, and select a base subscription plan. Although you will need to enter a credit or debit card to activate the trial, you will not be charged as long as you remember to cancel your account in your settings before the five-day period expires.
After signing up, download the Fubo app on your preferred smart device, log in, and navigate to FOX to enjoy the game at no cost.
How to watch anywhere with a VPN
For American football fans, a VPN, like ExpressVPN, primarily solves region-locking restrictions by bypassing local TV blackouts. By connecting to a server in a different city or country, fans can watch out-of-market matchups or access cheaper, comprehensive international streaming packages which include every game live.
Additionally, VPN encryption prevents Internet Service Providers from throttling your bandwidth during high-traffic broadcasts, secures your personal data on public Wi-Fi networks, and allows you to access domestic streaming subscriptions like YouTube TV while traveling abroad.
Indianapolis Colts vs Dallas Cowboys Team News
Both teams released exhaustive Wednesday injury reports detailing critical absences, particularly in the Cowboys' defensive secondary and the Colts' front seven.
Dallas Cowboys Team News
The Cowboys have a staggering 16 players on their initial injury report, with their defensive backfield taking the heaviest hit.
Did Not Participate (DNP)
- Caleb Downs (DB) & P.J. Locke (S): Both starting safeties are currently sidelined in the NFL's concussion protocol following their Week 8 game against Arizona.
- Jake Ferguson (TE): Left last week's game early and missed practice with a low ankle sprain, though he has a part-time chance to play.
- Malachi Lawrence (OLB): Sidelined with an ankle injury that coach Brian Schottenheimer noted will cost him multiple weeks.
- KaVontae Turpin (WR): Missed practice with a rib injury.
- Von Miller (OLB) (Rest) & Broderick Jones (T) (Personal): Both missed Wednesday's session.
Limited Participants
- George Pickens (WR): Limited with a hamstring/shoulder issue, though the team expects him to feature heavily on Sunday.
- Tyler Smith (G) (Ankle), Luke Schoonmaker (TE) (Groin), and Dee Winters (LB) (Calf): All limited.
Full Participants
Joey Porter Jr. (CB) (Ankle), Kenny Clark (DT) (Back), and Jonathan Bullard (DT) (Calf): All practiced fully and are on track to play.
Indianapolis Colts Team News
The Colts are enduring significant organisational turnover, having recently traded away Pro Bowl blocks Quenton Nelson and DeForest Buckner, and are navigating several nagging roster injuries.
Did Not Participate (DNP)
- Justin Walley (CB): Missed practice with a knee injury that already kept him out of Week 8. He is highly questionable to play on Sunday.
- Akeem Davis-Gaither (LB) & Andrew Ogletree (TE): Both sat out Wednesday's session with knee injuries.
- Keenan Allen (WR) & Charvarius Ward (CB): Both sat out completely, though purely for a scheduled veteran rest day.
Limited Participants
Jonathan Taylor (RB): Limited on Wednesday for routine rest. Despite rampant trade deadline rumors and speculation, head coach Shane Steichen confirmed Taylor will not have a limited workload on Sunday.
Full Participants
Anthony Gould (WR) (Concussion protocol) and Bryce Boettcher (LB) (Groin): Both progressed to full participation and should clear thresholds to suit up.
Jalen Travis (T) (Thumb): Was also a full participant.
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Fubo
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DirecTV Stream
DirecTV Stream delivers a traditional cable experience over internet protocol, carrying every local broadcast network and key national sports channels like ESPN and FS1. It is the ultimate plug-and-play solution for fans who want a comprehensive channel lineup and reliable DVR with zero long-term contracts.
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