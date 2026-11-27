How to watch Indiana Pacers vs Philadelphia 76ers

How to watch Indiana Pacers vs Philadelphia 76ers out-of-market

If you are outside of the local market, you can watch and live stream NBA matches including today's game between Indiana Pacers and Philadelphia 76ers, with an NBA League Pass.

Team-specific plans cost $13.99 per month if you are only interested in following your favourite team. The base NBA League Pass plan costs $16.99 per month, while the ad-free Premium plan costs $24.99 per month. Annual plans are also available with a discount.

How to watch Indiana Pacers vs Philadelphia 76ers internationally

If you are outside of the USA, the NBA game between Indiana Pacers and Philadelphia 76ers should be available to livestream with an NBA League Pass.

Please be aware that livestream rights vary by country and depend on local broadcast deals. NBA games that aren't shown live on NBA League Pass are usually later made available on-demand.

How to watch anywhere with VPN

If you are abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) in order to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out GOAL's guide to the best VPNs for streaming sport.

Indiana Pacers vs Philadelphia 76ers Match Preview

NBA 27 Nov 2026 - 19:30 Gainbridge Fieldhouse

Tonight's clash marks the latest high-intensity regular-season showdown between the Philadelphia 76ers and the Indiana Pacers, two Eastern Conference contenders always looking to jockey for crucial playoff positioning. Philadelphia enters this matchup relying heavily on the dominant play of their reigning MVP Joel Embiid and star guard Tyrese Maxey, though the team has had to navigate various injury concerns to key role players over recent weeks. Head coach Nick Nurse has emphasized defensive intensity and better ball movement to spark consistency as the grueling NBA schedule hits its mid-season stride.

Meanwhile, the Indiana Pacers bring their trademark high-pace, high-octane offense into the arena, orchestrated by elite playmaker Tyrese Haliburton. Indiana has proven to be a dangerous matchup for any opponent when their transition game is firing on all cylinders, and the team has integrated recent roster depth effectively to maintain their offensive identity. Both squads are eager to secure a statement victory in this latest chapter of their ongoing conference rivalry, setting the stage for an electric night of hoops.

Basketball fans eager to catch tonight's high-stakes regular-season matchup between the Philadelphia 76ers and the Indiana Pacers have several ways to tune in, depending on their location. Nationally, the game is not slated for the primary ESPN, ABC, or TNT slates, making regional broadcast networks and streaming platforms the go-to destinations. If you live within the local broadcast territory, you can catch all the action on NBC Sports Philadelphia.

For cord-cutters and fans outside the traditional cable ecosystem, you can watch the game for free by utilizing Fubo's five-day free trial. Simply sign up for the streaming service on its website during the trial window, and you will gain immediate access to NBC Sports Philadelphia if you reside in the local market, or other regional sports networks depending on your zip code. Just remember to manage your subscription before the five days are up if you wish to avoid any recurring monthly charges.