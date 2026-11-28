Indiana Hoosiers vs Purdue Boilermakers live streams

Indiana Hoosiers vs Purdue Boilermakers kick-off time

NCAAF 28 Nov 2026 - 19:00 Indiana Memorial Stadium

The Old Oaken Bucket is on the line as Purdue visits Indiana on November 29, 2026, closing out the regular season with massive bragging rights and state pride at stake. Whether you are tracking the Boilermakers or cheering for the Hoosiers, catching every snap of this fierce rivalry is seamless when you use Fubo, which offers a free trial for new users to stream all the action live.

Television coverage for the clash will be broadcast nationally on FS1. Cord-cutters looking to ditch traditional cable can easily access the channel through live TV streaming services like Fubo, YouTube TV, Hulu + Live Therapy, and Sling TV, ensuring you never miss a moment of the rivalry battle on your preferred device.

Both programs enter this late-November showdown looking to cap their campaigns with a signature trophy win. With adjustments at the quarterback position and high-stakes conference pride driving both locker rooms, expect a physical four-quarter battle as Purdue and Indiana fight to claim the historic Bucket and secure the final momentum heading into bowl season.

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