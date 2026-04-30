Today's game between Independiente Rivadavia and Deportivo La Guaira will kick-off at Apr 30, 2026, 6:00 PM.

TV channel and live stream options for Independiente Rivadavia vs Deportivo La Guaira are listed below. Viewers in the United States can access the match through Fubo, Fanatiz, or beIN SPORTS Connect.

Independiente Rivadavia host Deportivo La Guaira in the Copa Libertadores group stage, with both sides separated by just one point at the top of Group C.

Rivadavia arrive in strong form. The Mendoza club have won four of their last five matches across all competitions, including back-to-back Copa Libertadores victories over Bolivar and Fluminense that have placed them firmly in control of the group.

Their attacking output has been particularly sharp. A 5-1 dismantling of Gimnasia Mendoza in the Liga Profesional last weekend underlined the confidence running through the squad heading into this continental fixture.

Deportivo La Guaira enter as the group's second-placed side, unbeaten in their last five matches but yet to win in the Copa Libertadores. The Venezuelan outfit drew with both Fluminense and Bolivar in their continental outings, showing they are difficult to break down at this level.

La Guaira's domestic form offers some reassurance. They beat Trujillanos FC on the road last weekend and have conceded just one goal across their last five games in all competitions, suggesting a disciplined defensive structure.

This is a fixture that could go a long way to deciding who tops Group C. A win for Rivadavia would open a four-point gap over their opponents; La Guaira know a victory would take them to the summit.

Here is everything you need to know about how to watch the match live.

How to watch Independiente Rivadavia vs Deportivo La Guaira with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.





Team news & squads

No team news is currently available for Independiente Rivadavia. There are no confirmed injuries, suspensions, or projected lineup details at this stage. Updates will be added closer to kick-off.

Deportivo La Guaira have also not released any squad information ahead of the trip. Injury and suspension data will be published when confirmed.

Injuries and Suspended players Injuries and Suspensions No sidelined players Injuries and Suspensions No sidelined players

Form

Independiente Rivadavia have recorded four wins and one draw from their last five matches. Their most recent outing was a 5-1 home win over Gimnasia Mendoza in the Liga Profesional on April 26. They also beat Fluminense 2-1 away in the Copa Libertadores on April 16 and defeated Bolivar 1-0 in their previous continental match. The only points dropped came in a 0-0 draw at Banfield on April 20. Across those five games, Rivadavia scored ten goals and conceded two.

Deportivo La Guaira are unbeaten in their last five, picking up two wins and three draws. Their most recent result was a 1-0 away victory over Trujillanos FC in the Primera Division on April 25. In the Copa Libertadores, they drew 1-1 with Bolivar and 0-0 with Fluminense. La Guaira scored five goals across the five matches and conceded just one, reflecting a compact defensive record.





Head-to-Head Record





No head-to-head data is available for previous meetings between Independiente Rivadavia and Deportivo La Guaira. This fixture may represent a relatively rare encounter between the two clubs at this level.

Standings

In Copa Libertadores Group C, Independiente Rivadavia currently sit first and Deportivo La Guaira are second.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Independiente Rivadavia vs Deportivo La Guaira today

NordVPN

Download & Install : Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here ) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server : Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV: