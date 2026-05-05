Today's game between Independiente Petrolero and Caracas will kick-off at May 5, 2026, 6:00 PM.

TV channel and live stream options for Independiente Petrolero vs Caracas are listed below. Viewers in the United States can access the match through the platforms carrying Copa Sudamericana coverage.

Independiente Petrolero host Caracas in Copa Sudamericana Group E, a fixture that carries genuine weight for the Bolivian side as they look to salvage their continental campaign.

Petrolero sit fourth in Group E and have found the step up to South American competition difficult. They were beaten 3-0 by Botafogo in their last continental outing and have now lost both Copa Sudamericana matches in this group stage, leaving them with little margin for error.

Caracas arrive in Bolivia in solid shape. The Venezuelan club are second in Group E and already have a 1-0 win over Petrolero from the reverse fixture on their record. They drew 1-1 with Racing Club in their most recent continental outing, a result that keeps them well placed in the group.

For Petrolero, there is some domestic encouragement to draw on. Back-to-back Primera Division wins over Universitario de Vinto and Bolivar showed they can produce results at home, and they will need that form to carry over into continental competition.

Caracas have shown they can handle the demands of the Copa Sudamericana. Their draw with Botafogo earlier in the group stage demonstrated an ability to compete against stronger opposition, and they travel with the confidence of a side that knows a point or three would all but secure their qualification prospects.

This is a must-win for Petrolero. Anything less and their Copa Sudamericana campaign is effectively over.

Read on for everything you need to know about how to watch Independiente Petrolero vs Caracas, including TV channel, live stream options, and kick-off time.

How to watch Independiente Petrolero vs Caracas with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.





Team news & squads

No confirmed injury or suspension information is available for Independiente Petrolero ahead of this match. No probable lineup has been released, and this section will be updated with the latest squad details closer to kick-off.

Caracas are similarly without confirmed team news at this stage. No injuries, suspensions, or projected XI details are available. Updates will be added as the club provides official confirmation.

Injuries and Suspended players Injuries and Suspensions No sidelined players Injuries and Suspensions No sidelined players

Form

Independiente Petrolero have recorded two wins, one draw, and two defeats across their last five matches. Their most recent outing ended in a 2-2 draw with San Antonio Bulo Bulo in the Primera Division on May 1. The heaviest result in that run was a 3-0 Copa Sudamericana defeat to Botafogo on April 28. Petrolero did show domestic quality during this period, beating both Universitario de Vinto 2-1 and Bolivar 1-2 in the league.

Caracas have won two, drawn two, and lost one of their last five matches. Their most recent result was a 1-1 draw with Racing Club in the Copa Sudamericana on April 29. Earlier in the run, they beat Rayo Zuliano 2-1 in the Primera Division and recorded the 1-0 Copa Sudamericana win over Petrolero in the reverse fixture. Their only defeat across the five matches was a 1-3 loss to Anzoategui FC in mid-April.





Head-to-Head Record

IND Last match CAR 0 Wins 0 Draws 1 Win Caracas 1 - 0 Independiente Petrolero 0 Goals scored 1 Games over 2.5 goals 0/1 Both teams scored 0/1





The only recorded meeting between these two sides in the available dataset is the Copa Sudamericana Group E fixture on April 15, 2026, when Caracas beat Independiente Petrolero 1-0 at home. That result gives the Venezuelan side the head-to-head advantage heading into this second group stage encounter.

Standings

In Copa Sudamericana Group E, Caracas currently sit second while Independiente Petrolero are fourth.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Independiente Petrolero vs Caracas today

NordVPN

Download & Install : Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here ) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server : Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV: