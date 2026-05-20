Today's game between Independiente Petrolero and Botafogo RJ will kick-off at May 20, 2026, 8:00 PM.

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Several platforms carry the Copa Sudamericana in the United States, giving fans multiple ways to watch this fixture via TV channel or live stream. Options include Fubo, DirecTV Stream, Fanatiz, ViX, beIN SPORTS Connect, Amazon Prime Video, and Tubi. Check the listings below to find the right option for you.

If you are travelling abroad and find your usual streaming service is unavailable, a VPN can help you access the platform from your home region. Make sure to check the terms of your subscription before use.

Independiente Petrolero host Botafogo RJ in the Copa Sudamericana group stage, with the Brazilian side arriving as the clear frontrunners in Group E.

Bottafogo come into this fixture having already beaten Petrolero 3-0 earlier in the competition, and they currently sit top of the group. For the Bolivian hosts, this is a must-win situation if they are to keep their continental campaign alive.

Petroleiro have shown some domestic resilience of late, picking up a win over Blooming in the Bolivian Primera Division, but their Copa Sudamericana form has been a concern. Back-to-back defeats in the competition, including that heavy loss to Botafogo, tell their own story.

Botafogo, meanwhile, arrive in decent competitive shape. The Rio de Janeiro club beat Corinthians 3-1 in Serie A just days ago and claimed a 2-1 Copa Sudamericana victory over Racing Club earlier this month, demonstrating they can compete on multiple fronts.

The visitors did suffer a surprise 2-0 loss to Chapecoense in cup action, so there is some inconsistency to their recent run, but their quality across the squad remains well above what Petrolero can match at this level.

For Petrolero, playing at home offers their best chance of disrupting a Botafogo side that has already shown it knows exactly how to handle them. The atmosphere and altitude could be factors, but the task is a steep one.

Here is everything you need to know about how to watch Independiente Petrolero vs Botafogo RJ, including TV channel and live stream options.

How to watch Independiente Petrolero vs Botafogo RJ with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.





Team news & squads

Detailed team news for Independiente Petrolero is not currently available, with no confirmed injuries, suspensions, or projected XI provided ahead of this fixture. Updates will be added closer to kick-off.

Botafogo RJ's squad information is similarly unavailable at this stage, with no injury or suspension data confirmed. Check back for the latest news as the match approaches.

Injuries and Suspended players Injuries and Suspensions No sidelined players Injuries and Suspensions No sidelined players

Form

Independiente Petrolero head into this fixture with a mixed recent run, recording one win, two draws, and two defeats across their last five matches. Their best result in that stretch was a 3-1 victory over Blooming in the Primera Division, though they were held 0-0 by Always Ready and could only draw 2-2 with San Antonio Bulo Bulo. Their Copa Sudamericana form is the real concern, losing 2-3 to Caracas and suffering that 3-0 defeat to Botafogo. Across those five games, they scored eight goals and conceded nine.

Botafogo arrive with two wins, one draw, and two losses from their last five outings. The 3-1 Serie A win over Corinthians is the standout result, and their 2-1 Copa Sudamericana victory over Racing Club shows they can perform in this competition. They drew 1-1 with Atletico MG and suffered defeats against Chapecoense and Remo, suggesting some vulnerability when not at their best. They scored nine goals and conceded five across those five matches.





Head-to-Head Record

IND Last match BRJ 0 Wins 0 Draws 1 Win Botafogo RJ 3 - 0 Independiente Petrolero 0 Goals scored 3 Games over 2.5 goals 1/1 Both teams scored 0/1





The head-to-head record between these two sides is limited to a single meeting in the available data, and it went emphatically in Botafogo's favour. The Brazilian club beat Petrolero 3-0 at home in the Copa Sudamericana on April 28, 2026, a result that set the tone for the group and left the Bolivian side with a significant deficit to overcome in the reverse fixture.

Standings

In Group E of the Copa Sudamericana, Botafogo RJ currently sit top of the table, while Independiente Petrolero are in fourth place, underlining the gap between the two sides at this stage of the competition.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Independiente Petrolero vs Botafogo RJ today

NordVPN

Download & Install : Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here ) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server : Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV: