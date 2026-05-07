Today's game between Independiente Medellin and Flamengo will kick-off at May 7, 2026, 8:30 PM.

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TV channel and live stream options for Independiente Medellin vs Flamengo are listed below. Viewers in the United States can access this Copa Libertadores fixture through the following platforms.

If you are travelling outside your home country, you may encounter geo-restrictions on your usual streaming services. A Virtual Private Network (VPN) lets you connect to a server in a supported region, allowing you to watch the match as normal. Sign up for a reputable VPN service, select a server in the United States, and access your chosen broadcaster's platform to stream the game.

Independiente Medellin host Flamengo in Copa Libertadores Group A, a fixture that carries serious weight for the Colombian side's hopes of advancing in the competition.

Medellin arrive at this match having recovered well in domestic football. Four wins from their last five Primera A outings reflect a team in solid shape at home, though their Libertadores record tells a harsher story. A 4-1 defeat to Flamengo in the reverse fixture earlier this campaign left them third in the group, and they will need a strong performance to change the picture.

Flamengo, sitting top of Group A, have been one of the most consistent sides in South American football over the past month. Three wins from their last five across all competitions include a 4-0 away victory at Atletico MG in Serie A and that convincing Libertadores win over Medellin. They drew 1-1 with Estudiantes in their most recent continental outing, though they have since shared a 2-2 draw with Vasco da Gama in Serie A.

For Medellin, this is a chance to prove they belong at this level on their own ground. The Atanasio Girardot atmosphere can be a factor, and the club will lean on their recent domestic confidence to push a Flamengo side that, despite their quality, has not been entirely convincing in their last two outings.

Flamengo's squad depth and continental pedigree make them the clear favourites coming into this fixture. Their attacking output across recent weeks has been difficult to contain, and Medellin will need to be defensively disciplined to stay in the game.

The group standings mean Flamengo can afford to manage this fixture with one eye on their broader campaign, while Medellin cannot. That difference in urgency could define the tone of the match.

Read on for everything you need to know about how to watch Independiente Medellin vs Flamengo live, including TV channel details, live stream options, and kick-off time.

How to watch Independiente Medellin vs Flamengo with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.





Team news & squads

No confirmed team news is currently available for Independiente Medellin ahead of this Copa Libertadores fixture. There are no listed injuries or suspensions for the home side, and no projected XI has been confirmed. Updates will be added closer to kick-off.

Flamengo also have no confirmed squad information available at this stage. No injuries, suspensions, or probable lineup details have been provided for the away side. Check back for the latest team news as the match approaches.

Injuries and Suspended players Injuries and Suspensions No sidelined players Injuries and Suspensions No sidelined players

Form

Independiente Medellin have won four of their last five matches across all competitions, with their only defeat coming against Aguilas Doradas in the Primera A, losing 2-1 on May 3. Their most recent Copa Libertadores outing was a narrow 1-0 win over Cusco FC, and they also recorded back-to-back domestic wins over Fortaleza FC and Chico FC by the same scoreline. Across the five matches, Medellin have scored five goals and conceded three, with their defensive record holding firm against lower-level opposition.

Flamengo have taken three wins and two draws from their last five outings. Their most recent match ended 2-2 against Vasco da Gama in Serie A on May 3, and they drew 1-1 with Estudiantes in their previous Libertadores fixture. Before those draws, Flamengo had strung together three consecutive wins, including a 4-0 victory at Atletico MG and a 2-0 Serie A win over Bahia. They have scored nine goals and conceded four across the five games.





Head-to-Head Record

IME Last match FLA 0 Wins 0 Draws 1 Win Flamengo 4 - 1 Independiente Medellin 1 Goals scored 4 Games over 2.5 goals 1/1 Both teams scored 1/1





The most recent meeting between these two sides came on April 17, 2026, when Flamengo beat Independiente Medellin 4-1 at home in the Copa Libertadores group stage. That is the only recorded fixture between the two clubs in this dataset, with Flamengo taking the win convincingly on that occasion.

Standings

In Copa Libertadores Group A, Flamengo sit first and Independiente Medellin are third.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Independiente Medellin vs Flamengo today

NordVPN

Download & Install : Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here ) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server : Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV: