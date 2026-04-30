Today's game between Independiente Medellin and Cusco FC will kick-off at Apr 30, 2026, 10:00 PM.

The TV channel and live stream options for Independiente Medellin vs Cusco FC are listed below. Viewers in the United States can catch this Copa Libertadores fixture across several platforms.

Independiente Medellin host Cusco FC in Group A of the Copa Libertadores, with both sides needing points to improve their standing in the section.

Medellin arrive at this fixture carrying genuine domestic momentum. Three straight wins in the Colombian Primera A have lifted the mood around the club, even if a heavy defeat to Flamengo earlier in the Libertadores campaign serves as a reminder of the gap between continental and local competition.

Cusco, the Peruvian outfit, find themselves in a difficult position in the group after back-to-back losses to Flamengo and Estudiantes. Their Libertadores form has been poor, and they head to Colombia with little margin for error if they are to remain competitive in the section.

The contrast in recent trajectories makes this a telling fixture. Medellin have found their rhythm in domestic play, while Cusco have struggled to translate their occasional Primera Division results into anything meaningful at this level.

Cusco did manage consecutive league wins heading into this match, beating Sport Huancayo and FC Cajamarca, but a catastrophic 8-0 defeat to Alianza Lima in between those results points to inconsistency that Medellin will look to exploit.

With both sides sitting at the bottom half of the group standings, the outcome here could have a significant bearing on who retains a realistic path through the section.

Here is everything you need to know about how to watch Independiente Medellin vs Cusco FC, including TV channel details, live stream options, and kick-off time.

How to watch Independiente Medellin vs Cusco FC with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.





Team news & squads

No confirmed team news is currently available for Independiente Medellin ahead of this Copa Libertadores fixture. There are no listed injuries or suspensions for the home side at this stage, and no projected XI has been confirmed. Updates will be added closer to kick-off.

Cusco FC also have no confirmed squad information available at this time. No injuries, suspensions, or probable lineup details have been provided for the away side. Check back for the latest team news as the match approaches.

Injuries and Suspended players Injuries and Suspensions No sidelined players Injuries and Suspensions No sidelined players

Form

Independiente Medellin head into this fixture with three wins from their last five matches, though their Copa Libertadores record tells a different story. Their most recent outing was a narrow 1-0 win over Fortaleza FC in the Primera A, and they also beat Chico FC 2-0 and Alianza FC 1-0 in that domestic run. The two defeats in the sequence both came against stronger opposition, including a 4-1 loss to Flamengo in this very competition. Across their last five games, Medellin have scored nine goals and conceded nine, reflecting a side that creates chances but has shown defensive vulnerability at the top level.

Cusco FC have won two of their last five matches, with both victories coming in the Peruvian Primera Division. Their most recent result was a 2-1 win over Sport Huancayo, and they also beat FC Cajamarca 1-0. The negatives, though, are hard to ignore: three defeats include a 2-1 loss to Estudiantes and a 0-2 reverse against Flamengo in the Libertadores, as well as an 8-0 hammering at the hands of Alianza Lima domestically. Cusco have scored just five goals and conceded thirteen across their last five outings.





Head-to-Head Record





No head-to-head data is available for previous meetings between Independiente Medellin and Cusco FC. This fixture may represent a rare or first encounter between the two sides at this level.

Standings

In Copa Libertadores Group A, Independiente Medellin sit third and Cusco FC are fourth, meaning both clubs are under pressure to pick up points if they are to remain in contention in the section.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Independiente Medellin vs Cusco FC today

NordVPN

Download & Install : Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here ) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server : Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV: