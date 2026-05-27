Today's game between Independiente del Valle and Rosario Central will kick-off at May 27, 2026, 6:00 PM.

Independiente del Valle vs Rosario Central is available to watch live in the United States across several platforms. TV channel and live stream options are listed below.

Independiente del Valle host Rosario Central in a Copa Libertadores Group H fixture that carries real weight for both clubs' continental ambitions.

The Ecuadorian side have built a reputation as one of South America's most progressive clubs, and Joaquin Papa's team will be eager to bounce back after a difficult week that saw their domestic form falter.

Rosario Central arrive from Argentina in strong continental form. Jorge Almiron has his squad firing in the Copa Libertadores, and the Canallas enter this fixture sitting top of Group H, making this a direct contest for group supremacy.

Independiente del Valle's home record in continental competition gives them reason for confidence. Their ability to press high and punish opponents on the counter has troubled stronger sides than Central this season.

For Rosario, the challenge is to maintain their grip on first place on the road. Almiron's side have shown they can grind out results in Argentina, but away days in Ecuador present a different kind of test entirely.

Read on for everything you need to know about how to watch this Copa Libertadores clash, including TV channel and live stream options.

How to watch Independiente del Valle vs Rosario Central with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.





Team news & squads

Joaquin Papa's Independiente del Valle have no confirmed injury or suspension news available at this stage, and no probable lineup has been released. Updates are expected closer to kick-off.

Rosario Central coach Jorge Almiron is similarly without confirmed team news ahead of the trip to Ecuador. No injuries or suspensions have been listed, and the projected XI will be added when available.

Injuries and Suspended players Injuries and Suspensions No sidelined players Injuries and Suspensions No sidelined players

Form

Independiente del Valle come into this match with a mixed recent record, winning three and losing two of their last five games across all competitions. Their most recent outing ended in a 2-3 defeat to Libertad in the Ecuadorian Serie A, though that followed a convincing 4-1 win over the same opponents in the Copa Libertadores days earlier. Three wins in that run of five, including a 1-0 victory over Barcelona SC, point to a side capable of producing results when the pressure is on. They have conceded in four of those five matches, which may concern Papa ahead of a game with continental stakes.

Rosario Central arrive with four wins from their last five matches, a run that includes a 4-0 dismantling of Universidad Central in the Copa Libertadores and a 3-1 domestic win over Independiente. Their only defeat in that stretch came against River Plate, a 1-0 loss in the Liga Profesional. Central have scored 11 goals across those five games, suggesting Almiron's side are in sharp attacking form heading into this fixture.





Head-to-Head Record

INV Last match ROS 0 Wins 1 Draw 0 Wins Rosario Central 0 - 0 Independiente del Valle 0 Goals scored 0 Games over 2.5 goals 0/1 Both teams scored 0/1





The two clubs have met just once in the available head-to-head record, a goalless draw in the Copa Libertadores on April 9, 2026, when Rosario Central were the home side. That result means neither club has yet managed to beat the other in this group stage campaign, giving this second meeting added significance.

Standings

In Copa Libertadores Group H, Rosario Central currently sit in first place, with Independiente del Valle in second. A win for the home side would shake up the standings considerably.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Independiente del Valle vs Rosario Central today

NordVPN

Download & Install : Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here ) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server : Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV: