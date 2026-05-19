Today's game between Independiente del Valle and Libertad will kick-off at May 19, 2026, 10:00 PM.

We may earn a commission if you sign up through one of our links.

The TV channel and live stream options for Independiente del Valle vs Libertad are listed below. Viewers in the United States can catch the action through several platforms carrying Copa Libertadores coverage.

If you are travelling abroad and want to access your usual streaming service, a VPN may allow you to connect to your home region and watch as normal.

Independiente del Valle host Libertad in the Copa Libertadores group stage, with both sides fighting to improve their standing in Group H.

Independiente del Valle arrive in decent form domestically, having won their last two Serie A matches. Their continental campaign has been more inconsistent, but a previous win over this same Libertad side shows they are capable of producing results in this competition.

The Ecuadorian outfit will be looking to build on that earlier Copa Libertadores victory and put pressure on the teams above them in the group standings.

Libertad come into this fixture sitting fourth in Group H and in need of a positive result to keep their knockout stage hopes alive. The Paraguayan club have shown they can score goals in domestic competition, but their Copa Libertadores performances have let them down.

A 1-0 defeat to Rosario Central in their most recent continental outing underlined the challenge facing Libertad as they travel to Ecuador. They will need a sharper showing to take anything from this match.

Here is everything you need to know about where to watch Independiente del Valle vs Libertad, including TV channel and live stream options.

How to watch Independiente del Valle vs Libertad with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.





Team news & squads

No official team news has been released for either side ahead of this fixture. There are no confirmed injuries or suspensions listed for Independiente del Valle at this stage, and no projected XI has been provided.

The situation is the same for Libertad, with no squad information currently available. Further updates are expected closer to kick-off.

Injuries and Suspended players Injuries and Suspensions No sidelined players Injuries and Suspensions No sidelined players

Form

Independiente del Valle have won three of their last five matches across all competitions, losing one and winning one of their two Copa Libertadores outings in that run. Their most recent outing was a 3-0 win away at CSD Macara in the Serie A, and they also beat Barcelona SC 1-0 in the same league. Their only defeat came against Universidad Central, going down 2-0 in the Copa Libertadores. Across those five games they have scored nine goals and conceded seven.

Libertad's last five matches tell a mixed story. They won two, drew one, and lost two, with their domestic form providing more encouragement than their continental results. A 5-0 thrashing of Sportivo San Lorenzo stands out, as does a 3-2 win at Luqueno. Their Copa Libertadores record in this period reads two defeats from two, including the loss to Independiente del Valle in the reverse fixture.





Head-to-Head Record

INV Last match LIB 1 Win 0 Draws 0 Wins Libertad 2 - 3 Independiente del Valle 3 Goals scored 2 Games over 2.5 goals 1/1 Both teams scored 1/1





The two sides have only one recorded meeting in the dataset, and it went the way of Independiente del Valle. The Ecuadorian club won 3-2 when the teams met in the Copa Libertadores on April 28, with Libertad as the home side on that occasion. That result gives Independiente del Valle a 1-0 advantage in recent head-to-head meetings.

Standings

In Group H of the Copa Libertadores, Independiente del Valle currently sit second while Libertad are fourth, meaning the hosts hold a clear advantage in the race for the knockout rounds.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Independiente del Valle vs Libertad today

NordVPN

Download & Install : Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here ) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server : Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV: