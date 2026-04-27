Today's game between Huracan and Argentinos Juniors will kick-off at Apr 27, 2026, 8:00 PM.

TV channel and live stream options for Huracan vs Argentinos Juniors are listed below. Fanatiz is the confirmed broadcaster for this fixture and offers a live stream of the match.

Huracan host Argentinos Juniors in a Liga Profesional fixture that carries real weight for both clubs in the Clausura standings.

Huracan come into this match with momentum behind them. Three wins from their last five outings, including a 3-1 victory over Rosario Central and a 3-0 away win at Gimnasia LP, show a side that has been clinical when the opportunities have come. A draw against Tigre in their most recent outing was a slight dip, but the overall picture is one of a team building confidence.

Argentinos Juniors arrive in strong form. Four wins from their last five Liga Profesional matches tell a clear story, and their 1-0 win over Atletico Tucuman most recently confirmed they are a team capable of grinding out results when needed. The defeat to Independiente Rivadavia remains the one blemish on an otherwise impressive recent run.

In the Clausura Group B table, both teams sit level at the top, which gives this fixture an added edge. A win for either side would be a statement of intent at this stage of the competition.

The head-to-head record between these two clubs is tight. The last time they met, Huracan won 1-0 at home in the Liga Profesional back in August 2025, but draws have been the most common outcome across their recent meetings.

For those looking to catch all the action, here is everything you need to know about where to watch Huracan vs Argentinos Juniors, including live stream options and kick-off time.

How to watch Huracan vs Argentinos Juniors with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.





Team news & squads

No confirmed injury or suspension information is currently available for Huracan ahead of this fixture, and no projected XI has been released. Updates will be added closer to kick-off as the club's team news becomes clearer.

Argentinos Juniors are similarly without confirmed absences or a named probable lineup at this stage. Check back for the latest squad information before the match.

Injuries and Suspended players Injuries and Suspensions No sidelined players Injuries and Suspensions No sidelined players

Form

Huracan have recorded three wins, two draws, and no defeats across their last five matches in all competitions. Their most recent outing ended 1-1 against Tigre in the Liga Profesional on April 21. Before that, they beat Rosario Central 3-1 and won 3-0 away at Gimnasia LP, showing a consistent ability to score. Across those five games, Huracan have scored eight goals and conceded three.

Argentinos Juniors have won four of their last five matches. Their most recent result was a 1-0 win over Atletico Tucuman on April 19, and they also beat Banfield 3-2 and Aldosivi 2-0 in that stretch. The only defeat came against Independiente Rivadavia, a 3-1 loss on April 11. Across five matches, Argentinos have scored seven goals and conceded six.





Head-to-Head Record





The most recent meeting between these clubs came on August 16, 2025, when Huracan won 1-0 at home in the Liga Profesional. Before that, a February 2025 clash at Argentinos ended 1-1. Across the five most recent meetings, Huracan have one win, Argentinos have no wins, and three matches have ended as draws. Goals have been relatively scarce, with the majority of encounters producing tight, low-scoring results.

Standings

In the Clausura Group B, both Huracan and Argentinos Juniors currently sit joint first. In the Apertura Group B, Huracan are placed seventh and Argentinos Juniors fourth.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Huracan vs Argentinos Juniors today

NordVPN

Download & Install : Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here ) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server : Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV: