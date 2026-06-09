Today's game between Hungary and Kazakhstan will kick-off at Jun 9, 2026, 1:00 PM.

Hungary vs Kazakhstan is available to watch live in the United States. Fubo and ViX both carry the match, giving viewers options across streaming platforms.

Hungary and Kazakhstan meet in an international friendly, with both sides rounding out their pre-summer schedules before attention turns elsewhere.

Hungary arrive in decent shape after back-to-back positive results. A 1-0 win over Slovenia and a goalless draw with Greece in March gave Marco Rossi's side some stability, though their World Cup qualifying campaign ended without a place in North America.

Kazakhstan come in off two consecutive wins. They beat Comoros 1-0 and Namibia 2-0 in their most recent outings, results that suggest a side building confidence through the international window.

The Kazakhs were part of a competitive UEFA qualifying group that included Belgium, whom they held to a 1-1 draw last November. That result showed they are capable of making life difficult for stronger opponents.

For Hungary, this is another chance to sharpen ahead of the summer. Their qualifying run produced a 2-2 draw with Portugal and a win over Armenia, but the campaign ultimately fell short.

For those looking to catch the action, TV channel and live stream options are listed below.

How to watch Hungary vs Kazakhstan with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Team news & squads

No official team news has been provided for this fixture. Hungary have not confirmed any injuries, suspensions, or a probable lineup ahead of the match. The same applies to Kazakhstan, with no squad updates currently available. Further information will be added closer to kick-off.

Form

Hungary have taken four points from their last two games, drawing 0-0 with Greece and beating Slovenia 1-0 in back-to-back March friendlies. Their last five matches produced two wins, two draws, and one defeat. That loss came against Ireland in World Cup qualification, where they conceded three goals. They also drew 2-2 with Portugal and beat Armenia 1-0 across that qualifying stretch.

Kazakhstan have won their last two matches, defeating Comoros 1-0 and Namibia 2-0 in March 2026. Their five-match record shows two wins, two draws, and one defeat. The loss came against the Faroe Islands in November 2025, while draws against Belgium and North Macedonia in World Cup qualification round out a mixed but improving picture.





Head-to-Head Record

HUN Last 2 matches KAZ 1 Win 0 Draws 1 Win Hungary 2 - 3 Kazakhstan

Hungary 3 - 0 Kazakhstan 5 Goals scored 3 Games over 2.5 goals 2/2 Both teams scored 1/2





The two sides have met twice in recorded head-to-head history. The most recent fixture came in March 2018, when Kazakhstan won 3-2 in Budapest. The only other meeting on record was in June 2014, when Hungary ran out 3-0 winners at home. Kazakhstan lead the overall record across these two matches, with one win to Hungary's one, though goal difference favours the Kazakhs.

Standings

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Hungary vs Kazakhstan today

NordVPN

Download & Install : Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here ) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server : Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV: