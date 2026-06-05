Today's game between Hungary and Finland will kick-off at Jun 5, 2026, 1:45 PM.

Hungary vs Finland is available to watch live in the United States via Fubo, Fox Soccer Plus, and Fox One.

Hungary and Finland meet in an international friendly, with both sides using the fixture to fine-tune preparations ahead of upcoming commitments.

Hungary come into this game off the back of a mixed recent run. They drew 0-0 with Greece in their last outing and claimed a narrow 1-0 win over Slovenia before that, though a 3-2 defeat to Ireland in World Cup qualification earlier in the campaign showed they are not without vulnerabilities.

Finland arrive having taken a heavy 4-0 loss to Germany in their most recent match, a result that underlined the gap between them and Europe's elite as the 2026 World Cup approaches without Finnish participation.

The Finns have shown they can be competitive at this level, with a 2-0 win over New Zealand and a 4-0 thrashing of Andorra among their recent results, but consistency has been hard to come by. A 1-1 draw with Cape Verde and that defeat in Germany reflect a squad still searching for a reliable identity.

For Hungary, home advantage offers a chance to build momentum. Their World Cup qualifying campaign produced some notable moments, including a 2-2 draw with Portugal, and this friendly gives Marco Rossi's side an opportunity to sharpen before the summer.

For those looking to watch the action live, TV channel and live stream options are listed below.

How to watch Hungary vs Finland with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Team news & squads

No official team news has been provided for this fixture. Hungary have not confirmed any injuries, suspensions, or a probable lineup ahead of the match. The same applies to Finland, with no squad updates currently available. Further information will be added closer to kick-off as it becomes available.

Form

Hungary have taken four points from their last two games, drawing 0-0 with Greece and beating Slovenia 1-0 in back-to-back friendlies in March 2026. Their last five matches produced a record of two wins, two draws, and one loss. That defeat came against Ireland in World Cup qualification, where they conceded three goals. They also drew 2-2 with Portugal and beat Armenia 1-0 in that qualifying stretch, scoring six goals and conceding five across the five matches.

Finland's last five games tell a more difficult story. They won two and lost three, with their most recent outing a 4-0 defeat to Germany in a May 2026 friendly. Their other losses came against Malta in World Cup qualification and a 1-1 draw against Cape Verde that counted as a defeat on result. Positive results include a 2-0 win over New Zealand and a 4-0 victory against Andorra, though those came against considerably weaker opposition.





Head-to-Head Record





The most recent meeting between these two sides came in November 2018, when Hungary beat Finland 2-0 in a UEFA Nations League C fixture. Finland won the reverse fixture that same year, claiming a 1-0 home victory in September 2018. Across the last five recorded meetings, Hungary hold the stronger record with three wins to Finland's two, with both sides scoring a combined nine goals across those matches.

Standings

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Hungary vs Finland today

NordVPN

Download & Install : Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here ) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server : Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV: