How to watch Huddersfield Town vs Leicester City with a VPN

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Get a reliable VPN . Choose a trusted VP service provider and download the application to your device (PC, mobile, tablet).

. Choose a trusted VP service provider and download the application to your device (PC, mobile, tablet). Choose server location. Select a VPN server in the country where the match is being officially broadcast.

United States Paramount+

Connect to the server . Turn on the VPN and connect to the selected server to change your digital location (IP address).

. Turn on the VPN and connect to the selected server to change your digital location (IP address). Visit Official Broadcaster. Go to the website or open the official streaming app of the sports broadcaster holding the rights.

Sign in & find stream. Create or log in to your official broadcaster to gain full access and enjoy the match!

Match Preview

League One - Game Week 16 21 Nov 2026 - 10:00 John Smith's Stadium

Huddersfield Town host Leicester City at John Smith's Stadium in Huddersfield in a League One fixture that carries real weight for both clubs at opposite ends of the table.

The Terriers sit top of League One under Martin Drury, making this a genuine test of their promotion credentials against a side with considerably more recent top-flight pedigree.

Leicester arrive in League One following back-to-back relegations — dropping from the Premier League in 2024-25 and then out of the Championship last season. Russell Martin's side have steadied since a slow start and are pushing to climb the table from 11th.

Off the pitch, Leicester have had a turbulent week. The club terminated their shirt sponsorship deal with crypto gaming platform BC Game after the company appointed adult content creator Eva Elfie as a brand ambassador, drawing sharp criticism from supporters. The club is now offering full refunds to fans who bought replica shirts in the past 28 days.

Huddersfield's league form has been strong enough to put them in pole position, though a recent FA Cup defeat to Exeter City showed they are not immune to a slip. Leicester's League One record shows they are finding their feet, and a trip to the league leaders will tell Martin plenty about where his squad stands.

Read on for everything you need to know about how to watch this League One match live.

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