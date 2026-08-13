Watch Houston Texans vs Los Angeles Chargers NFL preseason game LIVE: Online stream, TV channels, and kick-off time

Houston Texans vs Los Angeles Chargers kick-off time

13 Aug 2026 - 20:00 Reliant Stadium

In the Houston market, the game will be shown on KTRK-ABC. In Los Angeles, you can find the game on KCBS-CBS. Each of these channels can be streamed online via Fubowho offer new customers a free five day trial of their service.

Fans elsewhere across America can stream the game live using an NFL+ subscription.

READ MORE: NFL on TV today

How to watch anywhere with VPN

If you are abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) in order to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out GOAL's guide to the best VPNs for streaming sport.

Early Houston Texans vs Los Angeles Chargers Team News

Houston is expected to heavily rely on their backups, rookies, and fringe roster players for this matchup. With joint practices scheduled against the Raiders and Panthers in the coming weeks, head coach DeMeco Ryans is prioritizing those controlled environments to get his frontline starters their primary reps.

Second-round pick Marlin Klein (TE) is turning heads. Initially viewed by some analysts as a draft reach, Klein has been a stout blocker and flashed underrated run-after-the-catch abilities in camp.

The Chargers are implementing a new offensive system under coordinator Mike McDaniel. While superstar quarterback Justin Herbert and star tackles Rashawn Slater and Joe Alt (both returning to form) aren't expected to see heavy usage, backups will be tasked with executing the new scheme at game speed.

Behind Herbert, second-year undrafted quarterback DJ Uiagalelei has been thriving in McDaniel's system. After getting his first run with the second team in recent practices, Uiagalelei is looking for a big performance to lock down the primary backup job.