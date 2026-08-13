Watch Houston Texans vs Los Angeles Chargers NFL preseason game LIVE: Online stream, TV channels, and kick-off time

Houston Texans vs Los Angeles Chargers kick-off time
In the Houston market, the game will be shown on KTRK-ABC. In Los Angeles, you can find the game on KCBS-CBS. Each of these channels can be streamed online via Fubowho offer new customers a free five day trial of their service.
Fans elsewhere across America can stream the game live using an NFL+ subscription.
READ MORE: NFL on TV today
How to watch anywhere with VPN
If you are abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) in order to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out GOAL's guide to the best VPNs for streaming sport.
Early Houston Texans vs Los Angeles Chargers Team News
Houston is expected to heavily rely on their backups, rookies, and fringe roster players for this matchup. With joint practices scheduled against the Raiders and Panthers in the coming weeks, head coach DeMeco Ryans is prioritizing those controlled environments to get his frontline starters their primary reps.
Second-round pick Marlin Klein (TE) is turning heads. Initially viewed by some analysts as a draft reach, Klein has been a stout blocker and flashed underrated run-after-the-catch abilities in camp.
The Chargers are implementing a new offensive system under coordinator Mike McDaniel. While superstar quarterback Justin Herbert and star tackles Rashawn Slater and Joe Alt (both returning to form) aren't expected to see heavy usage, backups will be tasked with executing the new scheme at game speed.
Behind Herbert, second-year undrafted quarterback DJ Uiagalelei has been thriving in McDaniel's system. After getting his first run with the second team in recent practices, Uiagalelei is looking for a big performance to lock down the primary backup job.
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YouTube TV
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Fubo
Fubo offers a robust, sports-focused live TV service featuring local broadcast affiliates (CBS, FOX, NBC) alongside specialized channels like NFL Network and RedZone. It is built for hardcore fans who want massive channel counts and powerful multi-view features to track multiple games at once.
5 day free trial available.
Paramount+
Paramount+ is an essential standalone app for catching live, in-market CBS Sunday afternoon games at a fraction of the cost of a full TV package. It is the most affordable way to watch the local AFC broadcast package without needing a cable box or live TV bundle.
Peacock
Peacock gives you direct access to live NBC coverage, including Sunday Night Football and exclusive standalone games throughout the season. It is a must-have for streaming primetime games without committing to a contract.
FOX One
FOX One streamlines live Sunday NFC matchups, premier game-day analysis, and high-bitrate sports streams into a single dedicated app. It is ideal for cord-cutters who want straightforward, direct-to-consumer access to everything broadcast on FOX Sports without extra fluff.
DirecTV Stream
DirecTV Stream delivers a traditional cable experience over internet protocol, carrying every local broadcast network and key national sports channels like ESPN and FS1. It is the ultimate plug-and-play solution for fans who want a comprehensive channel lineup and reliable DVR with zero long-term contracts.