Watch Houston Texans vs Las Vegas Raiders NFL preseason game LIVE: Online stream, TV channels, and kick-off time

Houston Texans vs Las Vegas Raiders kick-off time

20 Aug 2026 - 20:00 Reliant Stadium

If you are looking to stream the Las Vegas Raiders vs. Houston Texans game without a cable subscription, the streaming service Fubo carries all the channels you need, including ESPN and local networks including FOX and CBS.

To watch the matchup completely free, you can take advantage of Fubo’s five-day free trial, which is available to all new subscribers. Simply go to the Fubo website, create an account, and select a base plan like "Pro" or "Elite". You will need to enter your credit or debit card information to activate the trial, but you won't be charged as long as you remember to cancel your subscription through your account settings before the five-day period expires.

Once signed up, you can download the Fubo app on your smart TV, phone, or tablet, log in, and navigate directly to ESPN or your local CBS/FOX affiliate to catch the game live at no cost.

READ MORE: NFL on TV today

How to watch anywhere with VPN

If you are abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) in order to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out GOAL's guide to the best VPNs for streaming sport.

Houston Texans vs Las Vegas Raiders Team News

The Texans' offense is carrying strong momentum into the game after an impressive showing during joint practices with the Raiders. Quarterback C.J. Stroud and running back David Montgomery reportedly had their best days of training camp so far. Stroud was highly efficient in team periods, stringing together multiple explosive completions of 10-plus yards to receivers Nico Collins and Jayden Higgins. Additionally, rookie wide receiver Lewis Bond turned heads with his red-zone execution, and the offensive line consistently opened up running lanes against the Raiders' defensive front.

For Las Vegas, a major focus of the preseason is the development of highly-touted rookie quarterback Fernando Mendoza. The first-round pick is using these exhibition games to prove he can make an immediate impact. A strong showing against Houston’s defense could accelerate his timeline and put pressure on veteran Kirk Cousins for the starting job leading into the regular season.

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