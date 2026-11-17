Houston Texans vs Indianapolis Colts kick-off time

The Houston Texans host the Indianapolis Colts at Reliant Stadium (Houston, Texas) in an all AFC South clash, during Week 11 of the NFL regular season. The game is scheduled to kick-off on Thursday, November 19 at 8.15pm ET / 5.15pm PT (1.15am GMT on Friday 20).

A must-win AFC South showdown kicks off the Week 11 schedule, where a desperate Houston (3-6) squad tries to salvage its fading playoff hopes and secure its first home victory of the season, against a struggling Colts (3-7) team looking to sweep the season series following a Week 3 upset.

How to watch Houston Texans vs Indianapolis Colts

The game is being streamed live by Amazon Prime Video nationwide. You can also catch it live via local media markets, with the Houston area broadcast available on KRIV (FOX 26), while fans in the Indianapolis region can tune in via WXIN (FOX 59).

For digital and mobile viewers, you also have convenient streaming options through NFL+, which allows you to stream the game live directly to your connected smart TV, phone, or tablet.

READ MORE: NFL on TV today

If you are looking to live stream the game without a long-term cable commitment, you can watch the game via Fubo. The online streaming service carries your local FOX affiliates too.

You can even watch the game completely for free by taking advantage of Fubo’s five-day free trial, which is available to all new subscribers.

To get started, simply visit the Fubo website, set up an account, and select a base subscription plan. Although you will need to enter a credit or debit card to activate the trial, you will not be charged as long as you remember to cancel your account in your settings before the five-day period expires.

After signing up, download the Fubo app on your preferred smart device, log in, and navigate to your local station to enjoy the game at no cost.

How to watch anywhere with a VPN

For American football fans, a VPN, like ExpressVPN, primarily solves region-locking restrictions by bypassing local TV blackouts. By connecting to a server in a different city or country, fans can watch out-of-market matchups or access cheaper, comprehensive international streaming packages which include every game live.

Additionally, VPN encryption prevents Internet Service Providers from throttling your bandwidth during high-traffic broadcasts, secures your personal data on public Wi-Fi networks, and allows you to access domestic streaming subscriptions like YouTube TV while traveling abroad.

Houston Texans vs Indianapolis Colts Team News

Houston Texans Team News

Linebacker Azeez Al-Shaair Placed on IR : Houston placed Pro Bowl linebacker and defensive captain Azeez Al-Shaair on Injured Reserve due to a nagging groin injury. He will miss at least the next four games, leaving a major void in the middle of the Texans' defense.

: Houston placed Pro Bowl linebacker and defensive captain Azeez Al-Shaair on Injured Reserve due to a nagging groin injury. He will miss at least the next four games, leaving a major void in the middle of the Texans' defense. Backfield Shuffling : Rookie running back Woody Marks entered concussion protocol following Sunday's loss to the Browns and is expected to miss Thursday's game. However, veteran David Montgomery has practiced in full this week and is on track to return as the lead back after missing four consecutive games with a groin issue.

: Rookie running back Woody Marks entered concussion protocol following Sunday's loss to the Browns and is expected to miss Thursday's game. However, veteran David Montgomery has practiced in full this week and is on track to return as the lead back after missing four consecutive games with a groin issue. Star Players Sidelined in Practice : Edge rusher Danielle Hunter and wide receiver Marvin Harrison Jr. both missed Monday's walkthrough with hamstring injuries and remain major doubts on a short turnaround.

: Edge rusher Danielle Hunter and wide receiver Marvin Harrison Jr. both missed Monday's walkthrough with hamstring injuries and remain major doubts on a short turnaround. Healthy Contributors : Wide receiver Tank Dell (hand/shoulder), cornerback Kamari Lassiter (wrist), and safety Reed Blankenship (hand) were all listed as full participants on the initial Houston Texans Week 11 Injury Report.

: Wide receiver Tank Dell (hand/shoulder), cornerback Kamari Lassiter (wrist), and safety Reed Blankenship (hand) were all listed as full participants on the initial Houston Texans Week 11 Injury Report. Roster Additions: To bolster defensive depth following Al-Shaair's move to IR, Houston re-signed rookie pass rusher Sabastian Harsh to the practice squad.

Indianapolis Colts Team News

Daniel Jones Remains at Quarterback : Despite throwing two interceptions in Sunday's narrow 24–22 win over Miami, head coach Shane Steichen confirmed that Daniel Jones will remain the starting quarterback for Thursday night.

: Despite throwing two interceptions in Sunday's narrow 24–22 win over Miami, head coach Shane Steichen confirmed that Daniel Jones will remain the starting quarterback for Thursday night. Secondary Crisis : Both starting outside cornerbacks suffered injuries against the Dolphins and missed Monday's walkthrough. Sauce Gardner aggravated a recurring calf injury and underwent an MRI, while Charvarius Ward Sr. left the stadium on a crutch with a knee/shin issue.

: Both starting outside cornerbacks suffered injuries against the Dolphins and missed Monday's walkthrough. Sauce Gardner aggravated a recurring calf injury and underwent an MRI, while Charvarius Ward Sr. left the stadium on a crutch with a knee/shin issue. Offensive Line Depleted : Starting left tackle Bernhard Raimann entered the NFL's concussion protocol after exiting in the first quarter on Sunday. With right tackle Jalen Travis also sidelined by a knee injury and All-Pro guard Quenton Nelson dealt away at the trade deadline, Indianapolis faces a severe challenge protecting Jones against Houston's pass rush.

: Starting left tackle Bernhard Raimann entered the NFL's concussion protocol after exiting in the first quarter on Sunday. With right tackle Jalen Travis also sidelined by a knee injury and All-Pro guard Quenton Nelson dealt away at the trade deadline, Indianapolis faces a severe challenge protecting Jones against Houston's pass rush. Other Key Absences : Starting linebacker Akeem Davis-Gaither (knee) and tight end Mo Alie-Cox (groin) were both recently placed on Injured Reserve. Linebacker Jaylon Carlies (neck), defensive tackle Jerry Tillery (calf), and long snapper Luke Rhodes (hamstring) also sat out Monday's walkthrough on the Indianapolis Colts Week 11 Practice Report.

: Starting linebacker Akeem Davis-Gaither (knee) and tight end Mo Alie-Cox (groin) were both recently placed on Injured Reserve. Linebacker Jaylon Carlies (neck), defensive tackle Jerry Tillery (calf), and long snapper Luke Rhodes (hamstring) also sat out Monday's walkthrough on the Indianapolis Colts Week 11 Practice Report. Post-Deadline Approach: Following trade deadline deals that sent away veterans like Nelson, DeForest Buckner, Keenan Allen, and Josh Downs, the Colts have shifted toward evaluating younger talent and managing the workload of star running back Jonathan Taylor.

Houston Texans HOU Form Indianapolis Colts IND HOU HOU IND IND All Games All Games Cleveland Browns CLE 27 24 Houston Texans HOU L Los Angeles Chargers LAC 22 44 Houston Texans HOU W Houston Texans HOU 21 27 New York Giants NYG L Jacksonville Jaguars JAX 31 34 Houston Texans HOU W Tennessee Titans TEN 3 26 Houston Texans HOU W Matches played 5 Points scored 149 All Games All Games Indianapolis Colts IND 24 22 Miami Dolphins MIA W Indianapolis Colts IND 23 27 Dallas Cowboys DAL L Jacksonville Jaguars JAX 42 7 Indianapolis Colts IND L Minnesota Vikings MIN 16 10 Indianapolis Colts IND L Indianapolis Colts IND 20 26 Tennessee Titans TEN L Matches played 5 Points scored 84

Head to Head Draw 4 0 1 NFL Indianapolis Colts IND 19 Houston Texans HOU 17 FT NFL Houston Texans HOU 38 Indianapolis Colts IND 30 FT NFL Indianapolis Colts IND 16 Houston Texans HOU 20 FT NFL Houston Texans HOU 23 Indianapolis Colts IND 20 FT NFL Indianapolis Colts IND 27 Houston Texans HOU 29 FT 127 Points scored 112

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Useful links

AFC East: Buffalo Bills | Miami Dolphins | New England Patriots | New York Jets

NFC East: Dallas Cowboys | Philadelphia Eagles | New York Giants | Washington Commanders

AFC North: Baltimore Ravens | Cleveland Browns | Cincinnati Bengals | Pittsburgh Steelers

NFC North: Chicago Bears | Detroit Lions | Green Bay Packers | Minnesota Vikings

AFC South: Houston Texans | Indianapolis Colts | Jacksonville Jaguars | Tennessee Titans

NFC South: Atlanta Falcons | Carolina Panthers | New Orleans Saints | Tampa Bay Buccaneers

AFC West: Denver Broncos | Kansas City Chiefs | Las Vegas Raiders | Los Angeles Chargers

NFC West: Arizona Cardinals | Los Angeles Rams | San Francisco 49ers | Seattle Seahawks