Watch Houston Texans vs Dallas Cowboys NFL game LIVE: Online stream, TV channels, and kick-off time

Houston Texans vs Dallas Cowboys kick-off time

4 Oct 2026 - 13:00 Reliant Stadium

The Houston Texans host the Dallas Cowboys at Reliant Stadium (Houston, Texas), in a huge Lone Star State clash, during Week 4 of the NFL regular season. The game is scheduled to kick-off on Sunday, October 4 at 1pm ET / 10am PT.

How to watch Houston Texans vs Dallas Cowboys

Whether you are tuning in locally or catching the national broadcast, there are a few ways to watch the action. The game will be televised nationally on FOX, which is available to stream through their direct-to-consumer streaming service FOX One.

READ MORE: NFL on TV today

If you are looking to live stream the game without a long-term cable commitment, online streaming service Fubo offers FOX across all of its plans. You can watch the game completely for free by taking advantage of Fubo’s five-day free trial, which is available to all new subscribers.

To get started, simply visit the Fubo website, set up an account, and select a base subscription plan. Although you will need to enter a credit or debit card to activate the trial, you will not be charged as long as you remember to cancel your account in your settings before the five-day period expires.

After signing up, download the Fubo app on your preferred smart device, log in, and navigate to FOX to enjoy the game at no cost.

How to watch anywhere with a VPN

For American football fans, a VPN, like ExpressVPN, primarily solves region-locking restrictions by bypassing local TV blackouts. By connecting to a server in a different city or country, fans can watch out-of-market matchups or access cheaper, comprehensive international streaming packages which include every game live.

Additionally, VPN encryption prevents Internet Service Providers from throttling your bandwidth during high-traffic broadcasts, secures your personal data on public Wi-Fi networks, and allows you to access domestic streaming subscriptions like YouTube TV while traveling abroad.

Houston Texans vs Dallas Cowboys Team News

Both teams enter the match looking to flip the script on slow starts, with the Texans sitting at an unexpected 0-3 and the Cowboys at 1-2 following a frustrating Week 3 loss to the Baltimore Ravens.

Houston Texans Team News

The Texans received both a catastrophic defensive blow and a highly encouraging offensive update this week.

Nico Collins (WR) - Hamstring : There is substantial optimism surrounding the star wide receiver. After missing the last two games, Collins officially returned to practice as a limited participant and took part in padded sessions. Barring a late setback, he looks trending toward playing.

Mario Edwards Jr. (DT) - Knee (Out for Season) : In a massive blow to Houston’s defensive front, head coach DeMeco Ryans confirmed that Edwards suffered a torn ACL in Week 3. He has been officially placed on Injured Reserve (IR).

Will Anderson Jr. & Logan Hall (DE/DT) - Ankle/Knee : Both key defensive linemen were listed as limited participants in practice, meaning Houston's pass rush depth is being tested.

Ed Ingram (G) - Groin : The starting guard remains questionable and has been a limited participant in practices leading up to Sunday.

Dallas Cowboys Team News

The Cowboys are facing a legitimate crisis on the defensive side of the ball, particularly in the secondary, prompting a blockbuster mid-week trade.

Blockbuster Trade : Joey Porter Jr. (CB) Acquired: Desperate for healthy bodies, the Cowboys pulled off a late-night trade to acquire cornerback Joey Porter Jr.. Porter has been dealing with a back issue but is a massive reinforcement for a depleted group.

Secondary Attrition (Jalen Thompson & Malik Hooker) : Starting safety Jalen Thompson (hamstring) was placed on Injured Reserve (IR) and is out for at least 4 weeks. On the bright side, veteran safety Malik Hooker (forearm) returned to practice in a limited capacity for the first time since breaking his arm.

Cobie Durant & Shavon Revel (CB) : Cornerback Cobie Durant (hamstring) is highly doubtful after sitting out consecutive practices. His backup, Shavon Revel, who started last week, also missed practice with a knee/ankle issue, creating a gaping hole at corner.

DeMarvion Overshown (LB) - Hamstring : The starting linebacker did not participate in team drills during mid-week practices and remains highly questionable.

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AFC East: Buffalo Bills | Miami Dolphins | New England Patriots | New York Jets

NFC East: Dallas Cowboys | Philadelphia Eagles | New York Giants | Washington Commanders

AFC North:Baltimore Ravens | Cleveland Browns | Cincinnati Bengals | Pittsburgh Steelers

NFC North: Chicago Bears | Detroit Lions | Green Bay Packers | Minnesota Vikings

AFC South: Houston Texans | Indianapolis Colts | Jacksonville Jaguars | Tennessee Titans

NFC South: Atlanta Falcons | Carolina Panthers | New Orleans Saints | Tampa Bay Buccaneers

AFC West: Denver Broncos | Kansas City Chiefs | Las Vegas Raiders | Los Angeles Chargers

NFC West: Arizona Cardinals | Los Angeles Rams | San Francisco 49ers | Seattle Seahawks