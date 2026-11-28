How to watch Houston Rockets vs Philadelphia 76ers

How to watch Houston Rockets vs Philadelphia 76ers out-of-market

If you are outside of the local market, you can watch and live stream NBA matches including today's game between Houston Rockets and Philadelphia 76ers, with an NBA League Pass.

Team-specific plans cost $13.99 per month if you are only interested in following your favourite team. The base NBA League Pass plan costs $16.99 per month, while the ad-free Premium plan costs $24.99 per month. Annual plans are also available with a discount.

How to watch Houston Rockets vs Philadelphia 76ers internationally

If you are outside of the USA, the NBA game between Houston Rockets and Philadelphia 76ers should be available to livestream with an NBA League Pass.

Please be aware that livestream rights vary by country and depend on local broadcast deals. NBA games that aren't shown live on NBA League Pass are usually later made available on-demand.

How to watch anywhere with VPN

If you are abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) in order to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out GOAL's guide to the best VPNs for streaming sport.

Houston Rockets vs Philadelphia 76ers Match Preview

NBA 28 Nov 2026 - 20:30 Toyota Center

Tonight marks the latest NBA regular-season matchup between the Philadelphia 76ers and the Houston Rockets, bringing together two squads eager to assert their dominance on the hardwood. The 76ers enter this contest looking to find consistency amidst a demanding stretch of the schedule, heavily relying on their star-studded core to navigate lingering injury concerns and solidify their standing in the Eastern Conference. Meanwhile, the Rockets have been one of the league's most intriguing rising teams, blending a relentless defensive identity with explosive scoring from their dynamic young backcourt and veteran leadership. Both squads bring high energy and contrasting styles to the floor, setting the stage for a compelling battle that will test their recent form and tactical depth.

Basketball fans eager to catch the Philadelphia 76ers take on the Houston Rockets in tonight's NBA action have a few different viewing options depending on their location and subscription setup. For a national broadcast, the game will be carried live on NBA TV. If you are located in the local broadcast markets, you can catch the coverage on NBC Sports Philadelphia Plus for fans in the Philadelphia region, or on Space City Home Network for viewers in the Houston viewing area.

If you do not have a traditional cable package, you can watch the matchup for free by utilizing Fubo's five-day free trial. Fubo carries both NBA TV and the regional sports networks depending on your zip code, making it a seamless way to stream tonight's game live without paying a dime upfront, provided you cancel the subscription before the trial period expires.