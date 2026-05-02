Major League Soccer - Major League Soccer Shell Energy Stadium

Today's game between Houston Dynamo FC and Colorado Rapids will kick-off at May 2, 2026, 8:30 PM.

The TV channel and live stream options for Houston Dynamo FC vs Colorado Rapids are listed below. This match is available to watch via Apple TV, which holds the exclusive rights to every MLS regular-season match, playoff game, and Leagues Cup fixture in 2026. Major League Soccer no longer sells a standalone MLS Season Pass. Coverage is built directly into a standard Apple TV subscription, meaning existing subscribers can watch at no extra cost.

The Apple TV app works across smart TVs, gaming consoles including PlayStation and Xbox, and iOS and Android devices, so you can watch on whichever screen suits you best.

Houston Dynamo FC host Colorado Rapids at Shell Energy Stadium in Houston in a Major League Soccer Western Conference fixture that carries real weight for both sides.

The Dynamo come into this one looking to bounce back after a 2-0 defeat to Austin FC in their most recent outing. That loss interrupted what had been a positive run, with back-to-back MLS wins over San Diego FC and Orlando City giving the club genuine momentum before the setback.

Colorado arrive in uncertain form. The Rapids have lost two of their last three MLS matches, including a 3-1 defeat at Vancouver Whitecaps, and have not won a league game since a goalless draw with Los Angeles FC.

The head-to-head record adds a layer of intrigue. Colorado hammered Houston 6-2 at home just weeks ago, a result that will not have been forgotten inside the Dynamo dressing room. Houston will be eager to settle that score on home turf.

In the Western Conference standings, Colorado sit two places above the Dynamo, so both teams have reason to push for three points here. A win for Houston would close that gap and shift the mood around the club after consecutive defeats in all competitions.

Read on for everything you need to know about how to watch Houston Dynamo FC vs Colorado Rapids live, including TV channel, live stream details, and kick-off time.

How to watch Houston Dynamo FC vs Colorado Rapids with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.





Team news & squads

No confirmed team news is available for Houston Dynamo FC ahead of this fixture. No injuries or suspensions are listed, and no projected XI has been confirmed. Updates will be added closer to kick-off as information becomes available.

Colorado Rapids have also not yet released official squad details for this match. No injuries, suspensions, or probable lineup have been provided at this stage. Check back for the latest news ahead of the game.

Injuries and Suspended players Injuries and Suspensions No sidelined players Injuries and Suspensions No sidelined players

Form

Houston Dynamo FC have won two and lost three of their last five matches across all competitions, scoring eight goals and conceding thirteen. Their most recent game ended in a 2-0 defeat to Austin FC in MLS. Prior to that, the Dynamo had won back-to-back league matches, beating San Diego FC 1-0 and Orlando City 1-0 on the road. A 4-1 US Open Cup win over El Paso Locomotive FC also featured in this run. The one significant low point was a 6-2 league defeat to Colorado Rapids in mid-April.

Colorado Rapids have recorded one win, one draw, and three losses across their last five matches in all competitions. Their most recent result was a 3-1 defeat at Vancouver Whitecaps in MLS. Before that, they drew 0-0 with Los Angeles FC and lost 2-3 to Inter Miami CF. A 1-0 US Open Cup win over Union Omaha provided the only victory in this stretch, alongside the 6-2 league win over Houston from April 12.





Head-to-Head Record





The most recent meeting between these sides ended in a 6-2 Colorado Rapids win at home on April 12, 2026, in Major League Soccer. That result represents the most lopsided outcome in the last five encounters. Across those five meetings, Colorado hold the edge with three wins to Houston's two. The previous head-to-head in September 2025 also ended in a Colorado victory, 2-1 at home, while Houston won 3-1 at Shell Energy Stadium in May 2024.

Standings

In the MLS Western Conference, Colorado Rapids currently sit seventh while Houston Dynamo FC are placed ninth.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Houston Dynamo FC vs Colorado Rapids today

NordVPN

Download & Install : Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here ) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server : Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV: