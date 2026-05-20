Today's game between Houston Dash and San Diego Wave FC will kick-off at May 20, 2026, 8:00 PM.

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US viewers can watch Houston Dash vs San Diego Wave FC live on TV and via live stream. The TV channel and streaming options for this NWSL fixture are listed below.

If you are travelling abroad and want to watch via your usual service, a VPN may allow you to access your home broadcaster's coverage from overseas.

Houston Dash host San Diego Wave FC in a National Women's Soccer League fixture that carries very different weight for each side. The Dash are in desperate need of a result at home, while the Wave arrive as the league's form team and current table leaders.

Houston have endured a punishing run of results recently and sit near the foot of the NWSL standings. Four defeats in their last five matches have left the Dash fighting for traction in a competitive league, and another loss here would only deepen the pressure on the squad.

San Diego, by contrast, are flying. The Wave head into this fixture on the back of back-to-back wins and occupy top spot in the NWSL. Their confidence is high and their performances have reflected the quality of a side built to challenge for the title.

The NWSL has provided no shortage of drama this season. Kansas City Current's Temwa Chawinga delivered the league's first hat trick of the regular season last weekend, while Orlando Pride's Barbra Banda has now scored in eight consecutive games. The Wave will be aware that the standard at the top of the division is rising.

For Houston, this is a chance to arrest a slide before it becomes a crisis. Home support could prove vital as the Dash look to rediscover the form that earned them a point against Seattle Reign just weeks ago.

Read on for everything you need to know about how to watch this NWSL fixture live.

How to watch Houston Dash vs San Diego Wave FC with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.





Team news & squads

No confirmed injury or suspension information is currently available for either Houston Dash or San Diego Wave FC ahead of this fixture. Projected line-ups have also not been confirmed at this stage. Further updates will be added closer to kick-off as both clubs release their squad news.

Injuries and Suspended players Injuries and Suspensions No sidelined players Injuries and Suspensions No sidelined players

Form

Houston Dash arrive in poor form, having lost four of their last five NWSL matches and drawn the other. Their most recent outing ended in a 3-0 defeat to Kansas City Current, and they also suffered a 4-1 loss to Denver Summit FC in that run. A goalless draw with Seattle Reign is the sole point Houston have picked up across those five games, with the Dash conceding seven goals and scoring just two.

San Diego Wave FC carry a contrasting record into this match. The Wave have won three of their last five, with their two most recent results both ending in victories, including a 2-1 win over Washington Spirit. Their only defeat in that stretch came against Bay FC, and they have scored eight goals across the five matches while conceding five.





Head-to-Head Record





The recent head-to-head record between these two sides tilts firmly in Houston's favour. Across the last five meetings, the Dash have claimed the upper hand on multiple occasions, including a 3-0 win at San Diego in September 2025 and a 2-0 victory at the same venue in October 2024. The most recent encounter, played in March 2026, ended 1-0 to Houston. San Diego's only win in the series came in June 2025, when they edged a 3-2 result in Houston.

Standings

San Diego Wave FC sit top of the NWSL table heading into this fixture, while Houston Dash are placed 13th. The gap in league position underlines how differently the season has unfolded for each club so far.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Houston Dash vs San Diego Wave FC today

NordVPN

Download & Install : Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here ) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server : Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV: