Today's game between Houston Dash and Angel City FC will kick-off at May 23, 2026, 8:45 PM.

US viewers can watch Houston Dash vs Angel City FC live on TV and via live stream. The TV channel and streaming options for this NWSL fixture are listed below.

Houston Dash host Angel City FC in an NWSL regular season fixture with both sides sitting in the bottom half of the table and in need of a positive result.

The Dash have been in wretched form. Three consecutive defeats heading into this match have left Fabrice Gautrat's side struggling to find any foothold in the league, and the pressure is mounting at home.

Angel City arrive in marginally better shape after picking up a win over Kansas City Current last time out, but their own recent record tells a story of inconsistency. Three losses in their last five matches mean Alexander Straus's side cannot afford to treat this as a comfortable away fixture.

The NWSL has been full of talking points this season. Temwa Chawinga has been in devastating form for Kansas City Current, scoring five goals in two games since returning from injury, while the title race at the top remains tight with San Diego Wave, Utah Royals, and Portland Thorns separated by just two points.

For Houston and Angel City, the picture is less glamorous. Both clubs sit in the bottom two of the standings, and a defeat for either side would only deepen their respective troubles.

Read on for everything you need to know about how to watch this NWSL fixture live.

How to watch Houston Dash vs Angel City FC with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.





Team news & squads

Fabrice Gautrat names a projected XI for Houston that includes Caroline DeLisle, Leah Klenke, Lisa Boattin, Cate Hardin, Paige Nielsen, Kat Rader, Avery Patterson, Kate Faasse, Maggie Graham, Sarah Puntigam, and Linda Ullmark. No injuries or suspensions are currently listed for the Dash.

Alexander Straus's Angel City FC project a lineup featuring Angelina Anderson, Gisele Thompson, Evelyn Shores, Emily Sams, Sarah Gorden, Kennedy Fuller, Carina Lageyre, Nealy Martin, Maiara Niehues, Taylor Suarez, and Riley Tiernan. No injury or suspension concerns have been confirmed for the visitors ahead of this match.

Injuries and Suspended players Injuries and Suspensions No sidelined players Injuries and Suspensions No sidelined players

Form

Houston Dash arrive in poor form, collecting just two draws from their last five NWSL matches and losing the other three. Their most recent result was a 2-2 draw with San Diego Wave FC, but that followed back-to-back defeats against Kansas City Current, who won 3-0, and Denver Summit FC, who ran out 4-1 winners. A 2-0 loss to Utah Royals and a goalless draw with Seattle Reign complete a stretch that offers little encouragement.

Angel City FC have won one, drawn one, and lost three of their last five. The win came most recently, a 2-1 victory over Kansas City Current, but it followed a goalless draw with Portland Thorns and a 1-2 defeat to San Diego Wave FC. Losses to Utah Royals and Portland Thorns earlier in the run underline a side that has found consistency difficult to come by.





Head-to-Head Record





The recent head-to-head record between these sides tilts in Angel City's favour. The most recent meeting, played in March 2026, ended 2-1 to Angel City FC at home, following a 2-0 win for the LA side in October 2025. Houston's only victory in the last five came in May 2024, a 1-0 win when the Dash hosted. Across the five meetings, Angel City have the upper hand, though the series has been competitive throughout.

Standings

In the NWSL standings, Houston Dash sit ninth and Angel City FC are tenth, placing both sides in the lower half of the table as they meet in what amounts to a fixture neither club can afford to lose.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Houston Dash vs Angel City FC today

NordVPN

Download & Install : Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here ) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server : Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV: