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NCAAF
Houston CougarsHouston Cougars
TDECU Stadium
Oregon State BeaversOregon State Beavers
Live stream on ESPN with a free 5-day Fubo trial
Neil Bennett

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Watch Houston Cougars vs Oregon State Beavers NCAAF Week 1 game LIVE: Online stream, TV channels, and kick-off time

TV Guide & Streaming

How to watch the NCAAF match between Houston Cougars and Oregon State Beavers, as well as kick-off time and team news

Houston Cougars vs Oregon State Beavers kick-off time

NCAAF
TDECU Stadium

Here is everything you need to know to watch and live stream the NCAAF Week 1 matchup between the Houston Cougars and the Oregon State Beavers. The game is scheduled to kick off on Saturday, September 5, at 12:00 p.m. ET (11:00 a.m. CT).

How to watch and live stream Houston vs Oregon State

Whether you are watching on traditional television or streaming on the go, there are a few convenient ways to catch the action. The game will be televised nationally on ESPN. For digital and mobile viewers, you can stream the game live using ESPN Unlimited, which allows you to watch directly on your connected smart TV, phone, or tablet.

READ MORE: NCAAF on TV today

If you are looking to live stream the game without a long-term cable commitment, Fubo is a fantastic option that includes ESPN. You can watch the game completely for free by taking advantage of Fubo’s five-day free trial, which is available to all new subscribers.

Live stream FREE on ESPN with Fubo todayStart trial

To get started, simply visit the Fubo website, set up an account, and select a base subscription plan. Although you will need to enter a credit or debit card to activate the trial, you will not be charged as long as you remember to cancel your account in your settings before the five-day period expires.

After signing up, download the Fubo app on your preferred smart device, log in, and navigate to ESPN to enjoy the college football action at no cost.

ESPN

ESPN

Stream here

ESPN Unlimited

ESPN Unlimited

Stream here

How to watch anywhere with VPN

For American football fans in the US, a VPN, like ExpressVPN, primarily solves region-locking restrictions by bypassing local TV blackouts. By connecting to a server in a different city or country, fans can watch out-of-market matchups or access cheaper, comprehensive international streaming packages like DAZN's NFL Game Pass, which includes every game live.

Additionally, VPN encryption prevents Internet Service Providers from throttling your bandwidth during high-traffic broadcasts, secures your personal data on public Wi-Fi networks, and allows you to access domestic streaming subscriptions like YouTube TV while traveling abroad.

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