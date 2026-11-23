How to watch Honduras U17 vs Colombia U17 with a VPN

Want to access your usual streaming service with greater security, or from a different part of the world where you may run into geo-restrictions? This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

ExpressVPN from £3.99/mo Livestream without slowdowns Live games push networks to their limits. ExpressVPN helps maintain fast, consistent speeds from kickoff to full time. Connect to a global server network With servers in 113 countries, ExpressVPN delivers consistent performance for smooth streaming. Keep your activity private and secure ExpressVPN encrypts your connection and prevents data leaks while you use the services and apps you already rely on. Sales tax applied at checkout where applicable. Any discounts reflect a reduction based on the current monthly service price for the selected tier.

Get a reliable VPN . Choose a trusted VP service provider and download the application to your device (PC, mobile, tablet).

. Choose a trusted VP service provider and download the application to your device (PC, mobile, tablet). Choose server location. Select a VPN server in the country where the match is being officially broadcast.

United States Fubo United Kingdom DAZN Canada Fubo Ireland DAZN

Connect to the server . Turn on the VPN and connect to the selected server to change your digital location (IP address).

. Turn on the VPN and connect to the selected server to change your digital location (IP address). Visit Official Broadcaster. Go to the website or open the official streaming app of the sports broadcaster holding the rights.

Sign in & find stream. Create or log in to your official broadcaster to gain full access and enjoy the match!

Match Preview

World Cup U17 - Game Week 2 24 Nov 2026 - 10:30

Honduras U17 meet Colombia U17 in Group L of the World Cup U17, and the two sides arrive with very different early momentum.

Honduras are searching for their first points. The Central Americans lost 2-0 to Serbia U17 in their latest outing on November 21, and they sit fourth in the group.

That defeat continues a difficult run in the dataset, with Honduras losing all five of their most recent matches in this competition. They have scored just three goals in those games and conceded 19, a heavy return that puts the focus on their defensive organisation.

Colombia come in on much firmer footing. They beat Japan U17 2-1 in their latest match and occupy second place in Group L.

The South Americans have been hard to beat across their last five, with two wins, two draws and one defeat. A goalless draw with El Salvador U17 and a 1-1 draw with Germany U17 show a side that can grind out results as well as score.

Colombia have the edge in confidence and in the table, but Honduras will see this as a chance to turn their campaign around.

Here is everything you need to know about the kick-off time, TV channel and how to follow the match live.

Official broadcast information for this fixture is not currently available. TV channel and live stream details will be added once the broadcasters are confirmed.

Team news & squads