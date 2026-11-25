How to watch Heart of Midlothian vs Monaco with a VPN

Want to access your usual streaming service with greater security, or from a different part of the world where you may run into geo-restrictions? This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

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Get a reliable VPN . Choose a trusted VP service provider and download the application to your device (PC, mobile, tablet).

. Choose a trusted VP service provider and download the application to your device (PC, mobile, tablet). Choose server location. Select a VPN server in the country where the match is being officially broadcast.

Connect to the server . Turn on the VPN and connect to the selected server to change your digital location (IP address).

. Turn on the VPN and connect to the selected server to change your digital location (IP address). Visit Official Broadcaster. Go to the website or open the official streaming app of the sports broadcaster holding the rights.

Sign in & find stream. Create or log in to your official broadcaster to gain full access and enjoy the match!

Match Preview

Conference League - Game Week 4 26 Nov 2026 - 12:45 Tynecastle Park

Heart of Midlothian host Monaco at Tynecastle Park in Edinburgh in a Conference League league-phase fixture.

Hearts arrive in a much better frame of mind after a record-setting weekend. Wouter Vrancken's side thrashed Dundee 8-0 away from home in the Premiership on November 21, a result that eased the sting of a heavy 5-2 defeat at Falkirk earlier this month.

The European picture is tougher for the Scottish side. Hearts sit 32nd in the Conference League table, and their last continental outing ended in a 3-1 loss to Thun.

Monaco come to Scotland sitting fourth in the same standings. Filipe Luis's team have beaten Nordsjaelland 2-0 in the competition and have a Conference League win over Freiburg in recent weeks too.

Their domestic form has been less convincing. Monaco drew 1-1 with Auxerre in Ligue 1 on November 21, their third draw in their last five matches.

That contrast between Hearts' fresh confidence and Monaco's higher league-phase standing sets up an intriguing night in Edinburgh. Here is everything you need to know about how to follow the match.

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