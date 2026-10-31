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League Cup
team-logoHeart of Midlothian
Tynecastle Park
team-logoHibernian
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Watch Heart of Midlothian vs. Hibernian live today: Who is broadcasting the match on TV and via live stream?

TV Guide & Streaming
Heart of Midlothian vs Hibernian
Heart of Midlothian
Hibernian
League Cup

An all-you-need-to-know guide on how to watch Heart of Midlothian vs Hibernian in live League Cup action today.

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How to watch Heart of Midlothian vs Hibernian with a VPN

Want to access your usual streaming service with greater security, or from a different part of the world where you may run into geo-restrictions? This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

United StatesParamount+
United KingdomPremier Sports 1
AustraliabeIN SPORTS CONNECT
New ZealandbeIN SPORTS CONNECT
IrelandPremier Sports Player
South / Sub-Saharan AfricaESPN Africa
  • Get a reliable VPN. Choose a trusted VP service provider (e.g. ExpressVPN) and download the application to your device (PC, mobile, tablet).
  • Choose server location. Select a VPN server in the country where the match is being officially broadcast (check out our international coverage table above).
  • Connect to the server. Turn on the VPN and connect to the selected server to change your digital location (IP address).
  • Visit Official Broadcaster. Go to the website or open the official streaming app of the sports broadcaster holding the rights.
  • Sign in & find stream. Create or log in to your official broadcaster to gain full access and enjoy the match!

Match Preview

crest
League Cup - Semi Finals
Tynecastle Park

Heart of Midlothian host Hibernian at Tynecastle Park in the League Cup, with Edinburgh's two clubs meeting in a cup tie that carries its own weight regardless of the table.

Wouter Vrancken's Hearts side come into this fixture having drawn 2-2 with Rangers in their last outing, a result that followed a 7-1 defeat to Celtic and a loss to Trabzonspor in the Conference League. It has been a turbulent stretch, though a 2-0 win at Motherwell offered some stability.

Hibernian, managed by Marink Reedijk, have struggled for consistency in the Premiership. They have lost three of their last five league matches, with defeats to Celtic, Falkirk, and Dundee United, and they arrive in Gorgie looking to arrest a difficult run.

The head-to-head record in recent meetings has tilted toward Hearts. Hibernian will need to reverse that trend on their rivals' ground to progress.

Read on for everything you need to know about how and where to watch this League Cup fixture.

Team news & squads

Heart of Midlothian vs Hibernian Probable lineups

Manager

  • W. Vrancken
ExpressVPN

ExpressVPN

Watch securely from anywhere - save up to 80% on 2-year plans

from £3.99/mo
Livestream without slowdowns
Live games push networks to their limits. ExpressVPN helps maintain fast, consistent speeds from kickoff to full time.
Connect to a global server network
With servers in 113 countries, ExpressVPN delivers consistent performance for smooth streaming.
Keep your activity private and secure
ExpressVPN encrypts your connection and prevents data leaks while you use the services and apps you already rely on.

Sales tax applied at checkout where applicable. Any discounts reflect a reduction based on the current monthly service price for the selected tier.

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