How to watch Heart of Midlothian vs Celtic with a VPN

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Get a reliable VPN . Choose a trusted VP service provider and download the application to your device (PC, mobile, tablet).

. Choose a trusted VP service provider and download the application to your device (PC, mobile, tablet). Choose server location. Select a VPN server in the country where the match is being officially broadcast.

Connect to the server . Turn on the VPN and connect to the selected server to change your digital location (IP address).

. Turn on the VPN and connect to the selected server to change your digital location (IP address). Visit Official Broadcaster. Go to the website or open the official streaming app of the sports broadcaster holding the rights.

Sign in & find stream. Create or log in to your official broadcaster to gain full access and enjoy the match!

Match Preview

Premiership - Game Week 15 29 Nov 2026 - 10:00 Tynecastle Park

Heart of Midlothian host Celtic at Tynecastle Park in Edinburgh in a Scottish Premiership fixture.

Hearts come into the game after a mixed week. Wouter Vrancken's side beat Dundee 8-0 in the league on November 21, then lost 3-2 to Monaco in the Conference League on Thursday.

The Edinburgh club have also lost heavily at Falkirk, going down 5-2 earlier this month. Defensive consistency remains a question for the hosts.

Celtic arrive as league leaders and in strong form. Martin O'Neill's team beat Torreense 2-1 in the Europa League on Thursday, with Camilo Duran coming off the bench to score the winner in the 84th minute.

That result followed league wins over St. Mirren (4-1) and Kilmarnock (1-0), so Celtic have won their last four matches. The visitors also thrashed Hearts 7-1 when the sides met at Celtic Park in October.

Both sides played in Europe in midweek, so the turnaround could shape the contest. Here is how to follow the match.

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