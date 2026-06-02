Today's game between Haiti and New Zealand will kick-off at Jun 2, 2026, 8:00 PM.

Haiti vs New Zealand is available to watch live in the United States. TV channel and live stream options are listed below.

Haiti and New Zealand meet in an international friendly that carries more weight than the fixture type might suggest. Both nations are preparing for their respective Group stage campaigns at the 2026 FIFA World Cup, and this match offers each side a final opportunity to sharpen their preparations.

For Haiti, the stakes feel particularly significant. Les Grenadiers are making only their second-ever World Cup appearance and their first since 1974, when they became one of the first Caribbean nations to reach the tournament. Their Group C draw places them against Scotland, Brazil, and Morocco — a formidable set of opponents that makes every minute of pre-tournament preparation count.

New Zealand arrive in good spirits after a commanding 4-1 win over Chile in their most recent outing. The All Whites face Group G opponents Iran, Egypt, and Belgium at the World Cup, and head coach will be looking to build on that momentum before the tournament begins.

Haiti's recent form has been a mixed picture. Back-to-back wins over Nicaragua and Costa Rica in CONCACAF World Cup Qualification showed their competitive quality, but a pair of March friendlies — a draw with Iceland and a defeat to Tunisia — suggest there is still work to do against varied opposition.

The intrigue around this fixture extends off the pitch too. New Zealand defender Tim Payne became an unlikely internet sensation in the build-up to the World Cup after a viral social media campaign pushed his Instagram following to 2.5 million, making the veteran full-back one of the tournament's most-talked-about figures before a ball has been kicked.

With both squads finalising their World Cup rosters — FIFA's deadline for final player lists fell on June 1 — this friendly serves as a last chance for fringe players to make their case and for coaches to settle on their preferred systems.

Here is everything you need to know about where to watch Haiti vs New Zealand, including TV channel, live stream options, and kick-off time.

How to watch Haiti vs New Zealand with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.





Team news & squads

No official team news has been confirmed for either side ahead of this fixture. Haiti have not announced any injuries or suspensions, and no probable lineup has been released. The same applies to New Zealand, with no squad updates currently available. Further information is expected to be added closer to kick-off for both teams.

Form

Haiti have recorded one win, one draw, and three losses across their last five matches. Their most recent outing ended in a 1-1 draw with Iceland in a March friendly, following a 0-1 defeat to Tunisia days earlier. Their strongest run came in CONCACAF World Cup Qualification, where wins over Nicaragua (2-0) and Costa Rica (1-0) demonstrated their ability to grind out results. A 3-0 loss to Honduras rounds out the five-match run, leaving Haiti with four goals scored and five conceded across that period.

New Zealand have taken one win, one draw, and three losses from their last five games. The standout result is a 4-1 victory over Chile in their most recent friendly, a sharp turnaround from a 0-2 defeat to Finland just days before. Earlier results include back-to-back losses to Ecuador (2-0) and Colombia (2-1), as well as a 1-1 draw with Norway. Across the five matches, the All Whites have scored eight goals and conceded seven.





Head-to-Head Record





No head-to-head data is available for Haiti vs New Zealand from recent meetings. This article will be updated if historical fixture information becomes available.

Standings

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Haiti vs New Zealand today

NordVPN

Download & Install : Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here ) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server : Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV: